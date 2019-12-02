Barbecue Master Mike Law Is Back with a New Popup

The North Carolina native cemented his barbecue legacy at Bourbon and Bones until his departure in 2015. Image: Bourbon and Bones

No one could do barbecue like Mike Law. So when he departed from his Frelard meat joint Bourbon and Bones in 2015, it left a grill-sized hole in Seattle's barbecue landscape. After a brief stint in New Orleans and a few years in California, Law is back in Seattle. To celebrate his homecoming, he’s unveiling his first popup: an Appalachian dinner at Harry’s Fine Foods December 2, from 7 to 9pm.

The North Carolina native along with fellow Appalachian chef Ashton Stroud will explore their roots with a five-course tasting menu including pan-seared frog legs over grits, sour corn, and cornbread smothered in butter and molasses.

Law took a break from the bustling workload of running Bourbon and Bones after the birth of his first child. But now, with his two kids about to start school, Law and his wife Carly are ready to move back to Seattle and re-enter the dining scene.

“The whole idea in starting these pop ups is to get to know people,” Law said. The popup is the first of several projects he has in the works, including a Southern-inspired holiday market in December and a bakery in April.

A Night of Appalachian Cooking

Harry’s Fine Foods, 601 Bellevue Avenue East, $70