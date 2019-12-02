  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

'Cue News

Barbecue Master Mike Law Is Back with a New Popup

The pitmaster of Bourbon and Bones fame returns for an Appalachian tasting menu at Harry's Fine Foods.

By Nicole Pasia 12/2/2019 at 9:40am

The North Carolina native cemented his barbecue legacy at Bourbon and Bones until his departure in 2015.

Image: Bourbon and Bones

No one could do barbecue like Mike Law. So when he departed from his Frelard meat joint Bourbon and Bones in 2015, it left a grill-sized hole in Seattle's barbecue landscape. After a brief stint in New Orleans and a few years in California, Law is back in Seattle. To celebrate his homecoming, he’s unveiling his first popup: an Appalachian dinner at Harry’s Fine Foods December 2, from 7 to 9pm.

The North Carolina native along with fellow Appalachian chef Ashton Stroud will explore their roots with a five-course tasting menu including pan-seared frog legs over grits, sour corn, and cornbread smothered in butter and molasses.

Law took a break from the bustling workload of running Bourbon and Bones after the birth of his first child. But now, with his two kids about to start school, Law and his wife Carly are ready to move back to Seattle and re-enter the dining scene.

“The whole idea in starting these pop ups is to get to know people,” Law said. The popup is the first of several projects he has in the works, including a Southern-inspired holiday market in December and a bakery in April.

A Night of Appalachian Cooking
Harry’s Fine Foods, 601 Bellevue Avenue East, $70

Filed under
Barbecue, Mike Law, Harry's Fine Foods
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

'Cue News

Barbecue Master Mike Law Is Back with a New Popup

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia

WHAT WE'RE EATING NOW

Behold, the Mochi Doughnut

11/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News Feed

A Noodle Phenom Returns, a Northwest Legend Shutters

11/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

TREND

In Seattle, Mall Food Goes Local

11/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

FRUIT OF THE BOOM

The Long-Awaited Cosmic Crisp Could Reshape Washington’s Apple Industry

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Anniversary Dinner

21 Seattle Restaurants Marking Major Milestones

11/26/2019 Edited by Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 2–5

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

MONTHLY PLANNER

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This December

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

FEATURE

The Octopus from Outer Space

12/02/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

11/27/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

QUOTE UNQUOTE

D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., Delivers a New Package Hub in the Central District

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Tranformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe