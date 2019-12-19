Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

Boeing announces it will temporarily stop 737 Max production starting in January. While the aerospace behemoth had been pushing for a late 2019 return to service for the grounded jet, the Federal Aviation Administration still hasn’t cleared the model for flight following two 737 crashes that killed 346 people. The company says it currently has no plans to lay off employees at its Renton plant.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing the Trump administration for arresting immigrants in and around courthouses in Washington. The lawsuit says the practice is unlawful, unconstitutional and damaging to society because it discourages participation in the justice system. The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection are named in the suit, which is the 53rd Ferguson has brought against Trump’s administration.

The King County Council voted to start a new regional homelessness authority. This body would aim to improve the coordination of the city’s and county’s myriad efforts to combat homelessness. The plan now goes to the Seattle City Council for a vote. Incidentally, the acting director for Seattle homelessness's current oversight group, All Home, resigned Monday after a dancer’s controversial performance at a conference.

Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less in Burien Monday night. A shoplifter ran out of the store and into the passenger seat of the van waiting in the parking lot. The driver, who was later arrested, hit an unoccupied vehicle before ramming into the shop. A two-year-old and his grandfather were among those injured.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Seattle will invest $110 million in affordable housing, the largest award in the city’s history. The money will go toward the construction of 13 new buildings across the city, or 1,944 proposed apartments. Seniors, the homeless, low-wage workers and families will be able to access these units.

A police chase in Lake City ended with a garbage truck collision, a death, and an injury. A man died and a woman was injured after attempting to flee the cops in a stolen vehicle. Police approached the driver and her passenger in a grocery store parking lot before the vehicle sped off. The car later collided with a garbage truck at the intersection of 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 125th Street.

SCOTUS refused to hear a case on the constitutional right to camp in public places. The case was left to the lower court’s decision that if there aren’t enough shelter beds available, camping bans may not be implemented or enforced on public land. Any enforcement of these bans, according to the court, is seen as cruel and unusual punishment.

Seattle Public Library will eliminate daily late fees starting January 2, 2020. A tax levy approved in August will cover the revenue loss. Instead of a fee, patrons will have their accounts suspended if a book is overdue by two weeks. If the book is not returned within 31 days of its due date, the account will be charged a replacement fee. The library system is hoping this will help break down financial barriers to the institution.