  1. Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 16–19

A boozy Shakespeare rendition, an LA punk band's triumphant return, and sky-high martinis.

By Stefan Milne and Nicole Pasia 12/16/2019 at 8:17am

Instrumentation is key in Marina Albero's performances.

Image: Courtesy Jim Levitt

Mon, Dec 16
Bard in a Bar: Winter’s Tale
With a beer in one hand and some audience participation, the karaoke-style Shakespeare group celebrates its fifth anniversary with a Bard classic: The Winter’s Tale. One jealous king accuses his wife of adultery and abandons his daughter, but a few twists of fate guarantee a happy reunion. Ale will flow freely, and provided scripts and props ensure everyone can join. Solo Bar, Free 

Mon, Dec 16
X
Can an LA punk band 40 years after its first album, a band that opened the legendary hardcore documentary The Decline of Western Civilization presiding over a tumbling mosh pit—can this band age well? Can it land on stage as anything but a slow, hollow copy of its youthful self? If the band is the cowpunk progenitor X, the answer seems an empathic yes. Its recent single “Delta 88 Nightmare,” its first new material in 30 years, shows off what the band has always done absurdly well, bending folk and country accents to punk’s raucous speed. Crocodile, $38 

Tue, Dec 17
Marina Albero
Precise rhythmic patterns and touches of jazz and flamenco suffuse the latest project of Seattle pianist Marina Albero. Her record A Life Soundtrack includes three volumes that explore different phases of her life. “Albero” was recorded with friends and family; “Agua” is purely improvised; in “Music Is Love” Albero expresses thanks for music's role in her life. Royal Room, $25

Tue, Dec 17
Simple Minded Symphony
Take a marching band, throw in some funk and ska and you’ll get Simple Minded Symphony, a PNW-based multi-instrumental ensemble. The title track from its newest album, Places, features an upbeat, brass-driven devotion to a loved one. High Dive, $12

Wed, Dec 18
Jack’s BBQ Prime Rib Dinner
From meaty music festivals to opening new locations, Texas native Jack Timmons knows how to throw a party. This Wednesday at both SoDo and South Lake Union locations, barbecue fans can feast on slabs of smoked prime rib with everything from delicata squash to potatoes au gratin on the side. Jack’s BBQ, $59

Thu, Dec 19
Martinis and Mistletoe
Enjoy martinis with the likes of Malfy gin and Absolut Elyx vodka at Seattle’s rooftop bar and cocktail lounge. Not a fan of chilly winters? You can hunker down with a drink in one of the fire-lit corners. The Nest at Thompson Seattle, Free with registry 

Filed under
The Nest, Barbecue, Jack's Bbq, The Royal Room, Crocodile
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

You're Welcome

Local Markets Where You Can Buy Last-Minute Party Necessities

8:30am By Seattle Met Staff With Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: More Dining at Sea-Tac, More Met Market Cookies

12/13/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Season's Eatings

A Seattle Dining Guide for Christmas Eve and Day

12/12/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Baking News

The Great American Baking Show Gets Its First-Ever Seattle Contestant

12/12/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Oeno Files

Feast Portland's Founders Will Give Taste Washington a Culinary Overhaul

12/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Local Eats

Marcus Samuelsson’s No Passport Required Explores Seattle’s Filipino Food Community

12/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 6–8

12/06/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 16–19

8:17am By Stefan Milne and Nicole Pasia

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 13–15

12/13/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Stefan Milne

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

12/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Farewell 2010s

Which Seattle Albums Made National Best-of-the-Decade Lists?

12/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Amber Alert, New WIC Benefits, and a Citywide Speed Limit Reduction

12/12/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Global WA

Ukrainians in Washington Feel Stuck in the Middle

12/12/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe