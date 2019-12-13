  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: More Dining at Sea-Tac, More Met Market Cookies

Your Friday dispatch from Seattle Met's food team.

By Allecia Vermillion 12/13/2019 at 9:00am

Of mergers and monster cookies.

Image: Courtesy Metropolitan Market

Mega Grocery Shuffles

Why do we care that a South Korean company bought a Portland-based grocery chain? Because the acquisition means New Seasons will close its (practically new) store in Ballard and ditch its plans to anchor a big development near 23rd and Union, despite a slew of neighborhood protests. The New Seasons on Mercer Island will become a Metropolitan Market, which at least is good news for area cookie enthusiasts

Is Poke the Perfect Airport Food?

It’s light-ish, doesn’t smell (if it does, back away, quickly), and won’t get cold while you haul it onto your flight. All of which to say: Seattle food truck turned restaurant Poke to the Max just opened an outpost in Sea-Tac’s D terminal. It includes a full-service bar and, because it’s an airport requirement, a breakfast menu. 

Tango’s New Occupant

The prominent restaurant space at Pike and Boren is now home to Zaika, an Indian restaurant that, per Capitol Hill Seattle blog, serves everything from Malai chicken to chicken tikka tacos. Oooh $15 thali for lunch? Count me in.

A Full Tilt Farewell

Ugh, another addition to the “closing at the end of the year” crew. The city’s very favorite arcade-driven ice cream shop will shutter its location on 15th Ave, according to a reflective, and refreshingly candid, Facebook post: “It is not the right area for us. We knew the cost of rent when we went into this space, but we thought we would have the traffic to support it. That did not happen.” 

Chicken Sadness

Speaking of Facebook announcements, Hillman City’s eminently charming Big Chickie serves its final birds today, December 13. I am, of course, already intrigued by owners Matt and Sara Stubbs’ hint of what’s to come: “A new, independent small business will be moving into the Big Chickie space. We can't share who it is, but based upon their fan reviews, we are sure they will be a hit in the neighborhood.” 

SLU Scandi

South Lake Union has a new Copenhagen-inspired cafe that leans into all things hygge. Cafe Hagen (at 1252 Thomas) roasts its own beans and serves a Danish-leaning day and evening menu.

Tequila Y Mas

Capitol Hill Seattle blog says the marvelous neighborhood spot Fogon will take over the former East Trading Co. address on Pike (before that, the longtime home of Sun Liquor). La Josie's Tequila Bar is due in early 2020.

