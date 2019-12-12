  1. News & City Life

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Amber Alert, New WIC Benefits, and a Citywide Speed Limit Reduction

Your weekly dispatch of local news.

By Marisa Comeau-Kerege 12/12/2019 at 9:00am

Image: Courtesy Matthew Zalewski

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a citywide speed limit reduction to 25 mph. The measure is part of the Vision Zero goal of ending traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. Mayor Durkan also announced a doubling of red light cameras, adding safety cameras in five new school zones, and reducing speeds on State Route 99 and 522 within city limits.

Police found four children following a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday evening. Authorities ordered the parents to turn the children over to Child Protective Services, but police believed the father was fleeing the state with the kids after he withheld needed medication from the children. They were found within hours of the alert.

Governor Jay Inslee has named the first Native American to the Washington State Supreme Court. Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis has 20 years of judicial experience including five years with the Whatcom County Superior Court. She will take the place of Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, who retires in January. 

Seattle Police Department has opened a preliminary investigation after officers and anti-Trump protestors clashed on Saturday December 7. A video circulating on Twitter showed an officer tripping over his bike and then grabbing a protestor. Officers then appear to take other protestors to the ground. A police spokesperson said the action was to keep the anti-Trump protestors from the pro-Trump protestors.  

Sea-Tac is the first airport to oppose the federal push for facial recognition technology. The Port of Seattle Commission voted unanimously to halt the installation of the software until it can define tangible and enforceable policies for its use. This only applies to areas under the commission’s purview and doesn’t include Customs and Border Protection, which process incoming international flights.

Washington’s WIC food benefit program now has debit cards and a shopping app. This change is meant to reduce stigma and improve efficiency for shoppers. According to the governor’s office, almost half of all babies in Washington are on the WIC program. This new technology will help with rollover benefits and make sure shoppers can get what they need.

Police arrested two teens in an armed robbery spree on December 6. The two are suspected of committing a dozen robberies in Sea-Tac, Burien, White Center, Ballard, and West Seattle over the last several weeks. Witnesses recalled multiple assailants in a few robberies so the investigation remains open while police look for more culprits.

