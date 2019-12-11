Farewell 2010s
Which Seattle Albums Made National Best-of-the-Decade Lists?
We combed through 12 end-of-the-2010s lists and tallied the results.
Most national publications with a music section have now released a Best Albums of the Decade list. While Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Beyoncé took top spots, Seattle-area musicians popped up throughout, so I scraped through and offer you the totals. I didn't bother ranking based on list position since these lists are already pretty arbitrary—especially with regards to the 62nd best album versus the 41st best album (rankings are with the lists below, if you're curious).
The 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me by Mount Eerie (moniker of Phil Elverum)—which details the death of Elverum's wife in wrenching, broken folk tracks—landed on the most lists. Car Seat Headrest's introspective, guitar rock bildungsroman Teens of Denial follows. Perfume Genius took five spots as well, split across a couple eccentric, ambitious chamber pop albums.
The Totals
Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (5 lists)
Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (4 lists)
Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (3 lists)
Perfume Genius, No Shape (3 lists)
Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (3 lists, not strictly local, but they started in Olympia and Sub Pop released it—ignore it if you're a geographical purist)
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2 lists)
Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2 lists)
Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2 lists)
All Things Loud – Album of the Decade: The Top 20
18. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)
AV Club – The 50 Best Albums of the 2010s
- Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)
Billboard – 100 Greatest Albums of the 2010s: Staff Picks
87. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)
66. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)
Billboard – Decade-End Billboard 200 Albums
59. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, The Heist (2012)
Crack – The Top 100 Albums of the Decade
82. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
65. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)
Consequences of Sound – The 100 Top Albums of the 2010s
76. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
54. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)
Paste – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s
51. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
39. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)
37. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
Pitchfork – 200 Best Albums of the 2010s
179. Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)
135. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)
127. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
70. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)
45. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)
Rolling Stone – 100 Best Albums of the 2010s
81. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)
77. The Highwomen, Redesigning Women (2019)
29. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
Stereogum – The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s
99. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
43. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)
35. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)
Uproxx – The Best Albums of the 2010s, Ranked
90. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)
62. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)
Vice – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s
17. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)