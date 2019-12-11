Which Seattle Albums Made National Best-of-the-Decade Lists?

Mount Eerie's A Crow Looked at Me appeared on more lists than any other local album from the last decade. Image: Courtesy P.W. Elverum & Sun

Most national publications with a music section have now released a Best Albums of the Decade list. While Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Beyoncé took top spots, Seattle-area musicians popped up throughout, so I scraped through and offer you the totals. I didn't bother ranking based on list position since these lists are already pretty arbitrary—especially with regards to the 62nd best album versus the 41st best album (rankings are with the lists below, if you're curious).

The 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me by Mount Eerie (moniker of Phil Elverum)—which details the death of Elverum's wife in wrenching, broken folk tracks—landed on the most lists. Car Seat Headrest's introspective, guitar rock bildungsroman Teens of Denial follows. Perfume Genius took five spots as well, split across a couple eccentric, ambitious chamber pop albums.

The Totals

Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (5 lists)

Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (4 lists)

Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (3 lists)

Perfume Genius, No Shape (3 lists)

Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (3 lists, not strictly local, but they started in Olympia and Sub Pop released it—ignore it if you're a geographical purist)

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2 lists)

Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2 lists)

Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2 lists)

All Things Loud – Album of the Decade: The Top 20

18. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

AV Club – The 50 Best Albums of the 2010s

Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)

87. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)

66. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)

59. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, The Heist (2012)

Crack – The Top 100 Albums of the Decade

82. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)

65. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)

Consequences of Sound – The 100 Top Albums of the 2010s

76. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)

54. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

Paste – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s

51. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)

39. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)

37. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

179. Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)

135. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)

127. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

70. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)

45. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

Rolling Stone – 100 Best Albums of the 2010s

81. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)

77. The Highwomen, Redesigning Women (2019)

29. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

Stereogum – The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s

99. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

43. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)

35. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

90. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)

62. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)

Vice – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s

17. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)