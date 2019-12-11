  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Farewell 2010s

Which Seattle Albums Made National Best-of-the-Decade Lists?

We combed through 12 end-of-the-2010s lists and tallied the results.

By Stefan Milne 12/11/2019 at 10:00am

Mount Eerie's A Crow Looked at Me appeared on more lists than any other local album from the last decade. 

Image: Courtesy P.W. Elverum & Sun

Most national publications with a music section have now released a Best Albums of the Decade list. While Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Beyoncé took top spots, Seattle-area musicians popped up throughout, so I scraped through and offer you the totals. I didn't bother ranking based on list position since these lists are already pretty arbitrary—especially with regards to the 62nd best album versus the 41st best album (rankings are with the lists below, if you're curious). 

The 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me by Mount Eerie (moniker of Phil Elverum)—which details the death of Elverum's wife in wrenching, broken folk tracks—landed on the most lists. Car Seat Headrest's introspective, guitar rock bildungsroman Teens of Denial follows. Perfume Genius took five spots as well, split across a couple eccentric, ambitious chamber pop albums. 

The Totals

Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (5 lists)
Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (4 lists)
Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (3 lists)
Perfume Genius, No Shape (3 lists)
Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (3 lists, not strictly local, but they started in Olympia and Sub Pop released it—ignore it if you're a geographical purist)
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2 lists)
Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2 lists)
Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2 lists)

All Things Loud – Album of the Decade: The Top 20

18. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

AV Club – The 50 Best Albums of the 2010s
  1. Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)

Image: Courtesy Matador Records

Billboard – 100 Greatest Albums of the 2010s: Staff Picks

87. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)
66. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)

Billboard – Decade-End Billboard 200 Albums

59. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, The Heist (2012)

Crack – The Top 100 Albums of the Decade

82. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
65. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)

Consequences of Sound – The 100 Top Albums of the 2010s

76. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
54. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

Paste – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s
51. Sleater-Kinney, No Cities to Love (2015)
39. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)
37. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

Image: Courtesy Matador Records

Pitchfork – 200 Best Albums of the 2010s

179. Shabazz Palaces, Black Up (2011)
135. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)
127. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
70. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)
45. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

Rolling Stone – 100 Best Albums of the 2010s

81. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (2018)
77. The Highwomen, Redesigning Women (2019)
29. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)

Stereogum – The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s

99. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial (2016)
43. Perfume Genius, No Shape (2017)
35. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017)

Uproxx – The Best Albums of the 2010s, Ranked

90. Perfume Genius, Too Bright (2014)
62. Fleet Foxes, Helplessness Blues (2011)

Vice – The Best 100 Albums of the 2010s

17. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me (2017) 

Filed under
Shabazz Palaces, Brandi Carlile, Sleater Kinney, Perfume Genius, Listicles, Fleet Foxes, Car Seat Headrest
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Oeno Files

Feast Portland's Founders Will Give Taste Washington a Culinary Overhaul

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Local Eats

Marcus Samuelsson’s No Passport Required Explores Seattle’s Filipino Food Community

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

MINI DINING GUIDE

Where to Recharge After Holiday Shopping at University Village

12/09/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The End-of-Year Reckoning Is Nigh

12/06/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Deep-Fried Delights

Korean Street Food Chain Chung Chun Will Open Its First Seattle Outpost This Weekend

12/05/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 6–8

12/06/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Farewell 2010s

Which Seattle Albums Made National Best-of-the-Decade Lists?

10:00am By Stefan Milne

Goal!

Megan Rapinoe Is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 9–12

12/09/2019 By Nicole Pasia

CURTAIN CALL

Seattle's Pocket Theater Will Take Its Final Bow on December 21

12/03/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

FEATURE

The Octopus from Outer Space

12/02/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

11/27/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe