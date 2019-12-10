Upcoming Events at the Burke Museum

The inaugural exhibit in the Northwest Native Art Gallery features both newly-created and historic work, co-curated by six Pacific Northwest Native artists. Photo: Andrew Waits

With working labs you can see into, one-of-a-kind objects all around you, and galleries filled with curiosity and conversation, it’s a new kind of museum—and a whole new way to experience our world.

The new Burke Museum is open daily, 10 AM – 5 PM.

Make winter-themed crafts like snowflakes and Ice Age holiday cards at the Burke's Daily Winter Activities. Photo: Andrew Waits

Holiday Pop-up Market

Sunday, December 15

10 AM – 5 PM

FREE to shop; Admission required for galleries

Buy a meaningful and unique holiday gift while supporting Indigenous and Native artists and the Burke Museum!



Shop the Burke Museum Store for natural history and cultural gifts, or purchase directly from about a dozen Indigenous and Native artists. Enjoy a memorable day with live music, warm beverages, and seeing and buying unique pieces with 100% of purchases from vendors going directly to the artists.

Purchase natural history and culture gifts from the Burke Museum Store at the Holiday Pop-Up Market on December 15. Photo: Andrea Godinez/Burke Museum

Daily Winter-Themed Activities

Now through January 5, 2020

Daily; times vary

Enter the Ice Age or the snowy forest while in the warm comforts of the Burke with fun winter-themed, self-guided activities and crafts for all ages.

Every Saturday and Sunday, chat with research staff and volunteers working with collections, and find out how collections answer questions about our world. Photo: Andrew Waits

Open Doors

Saturdays & Sundays

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM & 1:30–4:30 PM

Get closer to the daily work happening in the Burke Museum’s visible collections storage, labs and workrooms on the weekends. Every Saturday and Sunday, chat with research staff and volunteers working with collections, and find out how collections answer questions about our world.



Learn how life has evolved across time and space, how it’s still changing today, and how it might change in the future. Photo: Andrew Waits

Free First Thursday

First Thursday of each month

10 AM – 8 PM

Admission to the Burke Museum is FREE and the museum is open until 8 pm on the first Thursday of every month. We're expecting large crowds and strongly recommend that you reserve your free, timed ticket in advance.

Off the Rez Café features foods made of locally-sourced ingredients . It’s the first brick-and-mortar location of Off the Rez, ranked one of the top 25 food trucks in America by the Food Network. Photo: Rachel Ormiston/Burke Museum

Off the Rez Café

Enjoy delicious, world-renowned fry bread and other foods made of locally-sourced ingredients at Off the Rez Café. The café is the first brick-and-mortar location of Off the Rez, ranked one of the top 25 food trucks in America by Food Network.

Discover how fossils reveal evidence of Earth’s transformation over time—and what the future might hold.



Photo: Andrew Waits

I Dig Dinos

The I Dig Dinos program occurs on the last Sunday of each month, January – April 2020.

The sky’s the limit for our very first I Dig Dinos event at the New Burke!

I Dig Dinos: Flight and Feathers

Sunday, January 25, 2020

11 AM – 4 PM

Bring your budding paleontologist to explore fossilized fun at five hands-on stations designed especially for early learners. Dress-up like a pterosaur, dig up theropod fossils, learn how feathered dinosaurs evolved into today’s birds, and more!

Upcoming I Dig Dinos Programs

Craft, touch table, and dig challenge theme changes monthly so there’s always something new.

Sunday, February 23: Ice Ages

Sunday, March 29: Mesozoic Monsters

Sunday, April 26: Dino Environments

Please note: This program is open to everyone but is geared toward ages 3–7.

