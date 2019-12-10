Burke Museum
Upcoming Events at the Burke Museum
There’s something for everyone at the Burke this winter!
With working labs you can see into, one-of-a-kind objects all around you, and galleries filled with curiosity and conversation, it’s a new kind of museum—and a whole new way to experience our world.
The new Burke Museum is open daily, 10 AM – 5 PM.
Holiday Pop-up Market
Sunday, December 15
10 AM – 5 PM
FREE to shop; Admission required for galleries
Buy a meaningful and unique holiday gift while supporting Indigenous and Native artists and the Burke Museum!
Shop the Burke Museum Store for natural history and cultural gifts, or purchase directly from about a dozen Indigenous and Native artists. Enjoy a memorable day with live music, warm beverages, and seeing and buying unique pieces with 100% of purchases from vendors going directly to the artists.
Daily Winter-Themed Activities
Now through January 5, 2020
Daily; times vary
Enter the Ice Age or the snowy forest while in the warm comforts of the Burke with fun winter-themed, self-guided activities and crafts for all ages.
Open Doors
Saturdays & Sundays
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM & 1:30–4:30 PM
Get closer to the daily work happening in the Burke Museum’s visible collections storage, labs and workrooms on the weekends. Every Saturday and Sunday, chat with research staff and volunteers working with collections, and find out how collections answer questions about our world.
Free First Thursday
First Thursday of each month
10 AM – 8 PM
Admission to the Burke Museum is FREE and the museum is open until 8 pm on the first Thursday of every month. We're expecting large crowds and strongly recommend that you reserve your free, timed ticket in advance.
Off the Rez Café
Enjoy delicious, world-renowned fry bread and other foods made of locally-sourced ingredients at Off the Rez Café. The café is the first brick-and-mortar location of Off the Rez, ranked one of the top 25 food trucks in America by Food Network.
I Dig Dinos
The I Dig Dinos program occurs on the last Sunday of each month, January – April 2020.
The sky’s the limit for our very first I Dig Dinos event at the New Burke!
I Dig Dinos: Flight and Feathers
Sunday, January 25, 2020
11 AM – 4 PM
Bring your budding paleontologist to explore fossilized fun at five hands-on stations designed especially for early learners. Dress-up like a pterosaur, dig up theropod fossils, learn how feathered dinosaurs evolved into today’s birds, and more!
Upcoming I Dig Dinos Programs
Craft, touch table, and dig challenge theme changes monthly so there’s always something new.
- Sunday, February 23: Ice Ages
- Sunday, March 29: Mesozoic Monsters
- Sunday, April 26: Dino Environments
Please note: This program is open to everyone but is geared toward ages 3–7.