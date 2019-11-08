Weekend What to Do November 8–10

In its ninth year, the Short Run Comix and Arts Festival hosts hundreds of artist from Seattle and around the world. Image: Courtesy Short Run / Alida Bevirt

Fri, Nov 8

Novel Nights: The Lord of the Rings

The Novel Nights at Hugo House offer food, drinks, and an expert-led literary deep dive. This Friday is a journey to Middle-earth, delving into J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous epic with Wendy Ellison. The ticket price goes towards fundraising for Hugo House, a center for writing instruction and skill-building. Given that the mammoth novel is perhaps the most influential work of high fantasy ever created, breaking it down might take just as long as getting to Mordor. Hugo House, $125

Fri, Nov 8

Adult Swim at the Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium invites you to leave the kids at home for this adults-only after-hours event. From 8pm until midnight, you can explore the exhibits with food and drink. Divers are on hand for a selfie in the tank and the giant Pacific octopus might even make an appearance. Proceeds from the event help fund research and conservation efforts in the wild and expand educational programs. The Seattle Aquarium, $100

Sat, Nov 9

The Tragic School Bus

Remember the wholesome adventures of Ms. Frizzle’s class as they embarked on daily field trips? Well, in this improv show, rising tuition rates have kept these kids stuck on the bus well into adulthood. The audience gets to pick their next destination, so let’s just hope the teacher finally gets everyone home safely. Jet City Improv, $17

Sat, Nov 9

Short Run Comix and Arts Festival

Hosting hundreds of local and global artists, the Short Run Comix and Arts Festival, now in its ninth year, features the animated films of Bruce Bickford, a teen table, and a showing of “The Illumination of Jim Woodring.” Attendees can grab free grilled cheese sandwiches from Sourdough on the Go food truck or check out the festival’s bake sale. Seattle Center, Free

Nov 9 & 10

The Northwest Chocolate Festival

Back for its 10th year, this festival brings a multitude of chocolatiers and all-manner of creations to Pier 91: molten chocolate, milk chocolate, chocolate-covered dates. The gathering gives attendees the opportunity to meet the people who grow and supply cacao, take cooking classes, and chat with experts from around the world. Day and weekend passes are available. Smith Cove Cruise Terminal, $25–$95

All Weekend

The Movie Music of John Williams

When it comes to blockbuster films, you would be hard pressed to find someone who has touched more classics than John Williams. Conducted by Lawrence Loh, the Seattle Symphony is playing some of his most beloved scores. Think Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws, and E.T. Benaroya Hall, $35–$106