This Week in Restaurant News: In Defense of Tom Douglas and Some Truly Gonzo Corn Dogs

Your Friday dispatch from Seattle Met’s food team.

By Allecia Vermillion and Annika Lindburg 11/8/2019 at 9:00am

The famed Seattle restaurateur.

Image: Courtesy Tom Douglas Restaurants

Serious Settlement

Undoubtedly the biggest news of the week was the class-action lawsuit settlement Tom Douglas’s restaurant company reached after a former employee accused the restaurants of not disclosing the specific recipients of the 20 percent service fee, and not providing sufficient breaks. The business will pay out $2.4 million to current and former employees ("plus the provision of an additional $200 gift card to each class member" per settlement documents). For the past few days, my Facebook feed has been full of Seattle chefs and other industry types, including current and former employees, coming to eloquent defense of a man they say took the lead in this town on making compensation more equitable, and prioritized his employees’ welfare long before it became an industrywide conversation. 

And, Over at Sea-Tac 

This PSBJ journal story about airport leases was…yikes. FWIW, Li’l Woody’s owner Marcus Lalario says he still plans to open a burger spot (a Li’l Woody’s rather than the previously planned Poppa Woody’s collab) in a different, larger space near the N gates. Thus I shall resume counting the days until it opens. 

Mochi, But Make it Corn Dogs

Hot dogs coated in a sticky rice batter and fried with a coating of panko? Consider me interested. Korean chain Chungchun Rice Corndog will open on King Street later this year says Eater Seattle. The version with squid ink batter and mozzarella sounds puzzling enough to be the first thing I order.

Lomo Saltado in Maple Leaf

Peruvian food truck Don Lucho’s is now a full-on Peruvian restaurant; Eater Seattle says its brick and mortar iteration is open in Maple Leaf, in the former home of Barbecue Smith. May this be the start of a new wave of Peruvian restaurants in a city that could surely use more.

Dumpling, the Verb

The address on North 45th Street formerly home to Wallyburger will soon become Dumpling the Noodle. As you may have guessed, it will serve dumplings and noodles, including vegetarian and vegan options. Owner Sen Mao was also behind the former Fun DJ, a dry hot pot spot at the HT Oaktree market on Aurora.

 

Meanwhile, on Seattle Met...

Cafe Flora will open a bakery!

East Trading Company says farewell after barely a year.

Cozy bars for cold nights.

 

Tom Douglas
