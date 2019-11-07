The Sporting Life
Well, the MLS Cup Final Is Sold Out. Here’s Where to Watch the Match in Seattle.
Seattle will host the championship game at CenturyLink Field. Didn’t nab tickets? Cheer on the Sounders at these places in town.
Now it’s a trilogy. On Sunday, November 10 at noon, the Seattle Sounders are hosting Toronto FC, making it the third time in last four seasons that these two teams have faced off in the MLS Cup finals. The last time was in 2017, and fans will be hopeful that this year, the boys in Rave Green—the current jersey sponsor and new look garnered quite an uproar this season—can add another championship-signifying star above the team's crest.
Still wallowing in your ticketless reality? Here are a few local spots to root for the home team this Sunday.
Flatstick Pub
Flatstick’s three locations in South Lake Union, Pioneer Square, and Kirkland bring together miniature golf and local brews. For the final, all three locations are offering $3 Flatstick Lite pilsners, plus either breakfast tacos or discount pizzas depending on location.
George and Dragon Pub
With two outdoor patios, cocktails, and the beautiful game, the George and Dragon brings a slice of Great Britain all the way to Fremont. While you can usually expect Premier League and Champions League games on the televisions, American soccer will be on full display this Sunday.
Cafe Presse
It’s a Parisian cafe right on First Hill where weekends mean soccer from all around the world. You can check out the selection from the Cafe Presse newsstand and enjoy a French pastry during halftime, before inevitably losing your voice as the game ticks down to the final minutes.
The Atlantic Crossing
This Roosevelt watering hole is open on weekend mornings, offering pregame brunch starting at 9. Take your time to chow down before cheering on the Rave Green at noon.
Fuel Sports Eats and Beats
With 20 flat screens, one big projector, and a menu of burgers, nachos, pizzas, and sandwiches (plus, oh hello, $2 jello shots), the Pioneer Square establishment is opening up at 8am to offer breakfast before the game. Get the pregame celebration started even earlier at the bar’s party on Saturday night.
The Market Arms
This British pub in Ballard offers parking whether you come by car or boat. Tie up to the public dock nearby, grab some shepherd’s pie, and settle in for the match. If the score sheet takes a turn for the worse, fans can turn their attention to darts, shuffleboard, or billiards.
