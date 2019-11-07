A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

Bellevue Square Mall welcomed a new well-being boutique in the form of Canadian company Saje Natural Wellness this month. Founded by husband-wife duo Jean-Pierre and Kate Ross LeBlanc, the essential oil brand focuses on effective and homeopathic solutions to health, from diffusers to essential oils that help with pain, sleep, and stress.

The "wellness bar" softly opened November 1 and runs through February 1, but the grand opening to the public comes November 7. Drinks, bites, and music are in store as you browse the new custom remedial wellness bar and other sustainable products. (Did we mention the company derives all of their ingredients from renewable resources and packages the goods in recyclable materials? Well, they do. And we are here for it.) Bonus: Saje connects you to experts who help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Saje Natural Wellness

Nov 2019–Feb 2020, 575 Bellevue Square