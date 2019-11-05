Seattle Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money for Immigrant Rights

First Hill's Little Neon Taco is just one of the many restaurants participating in this second annual event. Image: Sara D'Eugenio

November is the time for giving back and what better way to do so than by eating a delicious meal for a good cause? For the second year, over 80 Seattle eateries from restaurants to breweries to coffee shops will team up to raise funds for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), a Washington-based human rights nonprofit.

On November 14, local businesses will donate 10 percent of the day’s profits to NWIRP for Chefs+togetherSeattle. On the massive list of participants are Caffe Vita, Bar Hitchcock, Molly Moon’s, Sawyer, Bakery Nouveau—you get it, the list is long. Menu items remain the same at each establishment so expect gnocchi from Fiasco, grilled steak from Little Neon Taco, and roasted cauliflower from Joule. This year’s fundraising goal is a bit loftier than last time; the group hoping to raise over $60,000 by the end of the day (so, eat up).

Founded in June 2018, +togetherSeattle works to bring awareness and change—both in the transformative sense and the dollars and cents...sense—to the fight for human rights. The 10 founding members, who include Ethan Stowell, Tamara Murphy, and Brendan McGill, believe that facing challenges together as a community is always better than facing them alone.

So, leave your home cooking for a different night. Dining out in the name of a good cause is never a bad idea.

Chefs+togetherSeattle

Nov 14, Various locations, A La Carte