  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

Mulled red wine, hot toddies, and bar-adjacent fireplaces make for comfy imbibing.

By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg 11/5/2019 at 8:00am

The living-room vibe of Hotel Sorrento's Fireside Room. 

Image: Courtesy Danny Owens

Mountaineering Club

University District views, vinyl, ’90s-era R&B, and outdoorsy themes are still impressive indoors. The menu isn’t particularly groundbreaking, but it checks the Pacific Northwest boxes: oysters on the half shell, clam chowder, smoked salmon delivered in a tin with toast, an upgraded wagyu hot dog with heaps of dungeness crab on toasted brioche. Hot drinks like mulled red wine and grasshoppers (gin, creme de menthe, allspice dram, marshmallows) jive with the Graduate Hotel's top-floor bar and its log cabin aesthetic: mountain paintings, vintage snowshoes, and big leather chairs. 

Tavern Law

The speakeasy-style bar specializes in scads of pre-Prohibition and Prohibition-era drinks and a stuffed Monte Cristo of sliced pork shoulder with maple and smoked olive oil, cooked sous vide for seven hours. It’s hardly a secret, but there’s an upstairs room called Needle and Thread, where if you make the right call from the phone by the entrance, you might nab an open bar stool for a quaint experience. 

Canon

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. Since then, he’s only burnished its reputation with an ever-growing catalog of rare and vintage spirits, and cocktails whose playful delivery systems (miniature bathtubs, faux IV bags) belie their clever flavors. Canon’s interior is all dark wood and glowing bottles, the equivalent of a hug from a loved one. 

Meet the Moon

As the weather gets colder, you’ll have to beat back the hordes to snag a table in this folksy, raw-timbered Leschi favorite (from the owners of Purple and Barrio), but once you do you’ll encounter a menu of crowdpleasers—whether that menu’s for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. Pastries at brunch, grain bowls by evening, globally tweaked dishes like tuna poke—almost every dish has a fan club. Mind you, reach-wise it’s about as highbrow as dinner at Mom’s—but the welcome’s just as sweet and warm. 

Branchwater

Through an alleyway entrance off Bell Street awaits Branchwater, a low-lit lounge with dark wood everything and cushy armchairs. Inside the tucked-away bar—sibling to street-facing Pintxo—comfort comes in many forms, particularly bourbon. Take the Mighty Jack, a balancing act of bonded bourbon and apple brandy whose sweetness is tempered by a nice hit of amaro, as crisp as the weather. 

Bathtub Gin

The speakeasy trend has had its moment, and yet cocktail aficionados still do well to duck into the alley behind Second Avenue. These days the smallest of signs out front helps guide the way. Bring a jacket, as patrons might experience a wait. There, a boiler room turned bilevel hideout serves cocktails wrought with care and a hot toddy approaching local legend status. 

Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room

Adjacent to the hotel lobby, this inviting bar has a full cocktail bar, lounge, and–the piece de resistance–a fireplace. And what pairs well with a fire's glow and cocktails? Monthly concerts from Seattleites that are free and open to the public. But be warned: space is limited.

Filed under
Hotel Sorrento, Fun with Listicles, Tavern Law, Meet the Moon, Canon Seattle, Bathtub Gin and Co.
Show Comments
In this Article

Fireside Room

Cocktail Bar, Happy Hour, Hotel Bar 900 Madison St

Adjacent to the hotel lobby, this inviting bar has a full cocktail bar, lounge, and–the piece de resistance–a fireplace. And what pairs well with a fire's gl...

Editor’s Pick

Bathtub Gin

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 2205 Second Ave

The speakeasy trend has had its moment, and yet cocktail aficionados still do well to duck into the alley behind Second Avenue. There, a boiler room turned b...

Editor’s Pick

Branchwater

Late Night, Romantic 2219 4th Ave

Through an alleyway entrance off Bell Street awaits Branchwater, a low-lit lounge with dark wood everything and cushy armchairs. Inside the tucked-away bar—s...

Canon

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 928 12th Ave

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. ...

Editor’s Pick

Tavern Law

Editors Pick, Outdoor Patio, Recommended Menu 1406 12th Ave

The speakeasy-style bar specializes in scads of pre-Prohibition and Prohibition-era drinks and a stuffed Monte Cristo of sliced pork shoulder with maple and ...

Meet the Moon

$$ American/New American 120 Lakeside Ave

You’ll have to beat back the hordes to snag a table in this folksy, raw-timbered Leschi favorite (from the owners of Purple and Barrio), but once you do you’...

Mountaineering Club

$$ American/New American 4507 Brooklyn Ave SE

Combine vinyl, ’90s-era R&B, outdoor seating, and University District views—don’t forget to apply an outdoorsy theme—and you’ve got the Graduate ho...

Eat & Drink

Croissant Dispatch

Cafe Flora Plans a Spin-Off Bakehouse on Beacon Hill

11/05/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Philanthropic Dining

Seattle Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money for Immigrant Rights

11/05/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Jason Stratton's Departure and a Self-Serve Bar

11/01/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Korochka Tavern in Lake City Has Shuttered

10/28/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fun With Listicles

The Queen Anne Restaurants We're Into Right Now

10/28/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Arts & Culture

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at November Art Walk

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Philanthropic Dining

Seattle Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money for Immigrant Rights

11/05/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 4–7

11/04/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 1–3

11/01/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Better Living Through Poetry

Poetry Northwest Celebrates 60 Years

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe