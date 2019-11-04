What to Do After Work November 4–7

Savannah Fuentes isn't here to mess around. The Seattle native flamenco artist has produced over 300 performances around the PNW. Image: Courtesy Tito Fuentes

Mon, Nov 4

André Aciman

André Aciman, author of Call Me by Your Name (the film adaptation of which earned four Oscar nominations), discusses his new book, Find Me. The sequel traces the lives of Oscar and Elio after that fateful Italian summer—Elio's involved with another older man, and Oscar has married a woman and become a professor. But the the longest passage follows Elio’s father, Samuel, during affair with a younger woman. Seattle Public Library, Free

Mon, Nov 4

Happy Mondays Cocktail Class

Each Monday Abigail Gullo, Ben Paris’s new assistant general manager and Eater New Orleans’ 2016 Bartender of the Year, mixes up a demonstration. At this Monday’s course she parses the rye manhattan. The demonstration begins in the bar but you can take your drinks on the State Hotel's roof before the night is done. Ben Paris, Free

Tue, Nov 5

Comedy Nest featuring Jan Davidson

The feminist open-mic-slash-comedy-show features local stand-up talent on Tuesday nights, along with a featured comic. This week, LA comedian and actress Jan Davidson takes the stage with mom jokes that earned her an appearance on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Want to try stand-up? Sign up on their website for a three-minute set the Sunday afternoon before each show. The Rendezvous, $5

Wed, Nov 6

Sky: An Evening of Flamenco

One of the only touring flamenco dancers in the Pacific Northwest, Savannah Fuento commands the stage with seemingly effortless sequences of rapid foot taps, graceful hand and arm movements, and fierce flips of a traditional traje de flamenco. Joined by Spanish singer and percussionist Diego Amador Jr. and guitarist Pedro Cortes, Fuento will kick off an intimate performance at 8pm. Columbia City Theater, $23

Thu, Nov 7

Liz Tran

Inspired by a visit to Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle artist Liz Tran showcases her latest work, a commissioned product line, in an after-hours open house at the garden. The brightly colored and quirkily patterned merch includes sweatshirts, socks, mugs, and even yoga mats. Items will be available for purchase at the exhibition bookstore. Chihuly Garden and Glass, Free

Wed, Nov 6

Late Harvest Supper

The wine country establishment, Hollywood Tavern, opens its doors for a six-course dinner full of produce and game meat to celebrate fall’s flavors: smoked trout, cauliflower soup, braised pork belly toast, elk and risotto cakes. A mason jar pumpkin pie is set to finish the night, though options might change depending on the season’s availability. Hollywood Tavern, $85