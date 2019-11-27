Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

1. A local Judge has blocked the implementation of I-976, Tim Eyman’s controversial initiative that would make car tabs $30, which passed earlier this month. The initiative by Eyman, Seattle’s anti-tax advocate, would cut funding to many services and programs around the state. The judge cited the description listed on ballots as misleading. But attorney general Bob Ferguson plans to fight the judge’s injunction, claiming the initiative is indeed the will of the people.

2. “Homeward Bound,” a new bussing program that aims to reunite the homeless with their families, has received $100,000 in King County budget. A King County survey from earlier this year showed that only 9 percent of the homeless population identified family reunification as the support they needed to get off the streets.

3. As online holiday sales kick off, Seattle Police Department gets one more porch pirate off the streets. A 34-year-old woman stole mail, packages, and credit cards from around the Beacon Hill area over the last year. Postal inspectors labeled her as a prolific porch pirate and worked with SPD to make the arrest in Georgetown.

4. King County Council has approved an extension of the statute of limitations to report sexual harassment and other forms of employment discrimination. This marks another win for the #MeToo movement in King County with the extension of the previously 180-day time limit for reporting these crimes to the Office of Civil Rights.

5. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “Fare Share” program guarantees minimum wage and benefits for rideshare drivers. The Seattle City Council unanimously voted to approve the plan that will also increase the tax paid per ride to help fund the investment of housing near transit and the city connector street car.

6. Police have returned $70,000 worth of stolen merchandise to downtown retailers after a ringleader’s recent conviction. The goods, which were stolen by a theft ring back in December 2017, have remained in police custody as evidence while the perpetrators awaited trial.

7. Harborview Hall will soon become a 24-hour homeless shelter. The adult-only facility will allow people to stay throughout the day and provide on-site counseling, case management, and laundry services. The shelter will be able to hold 85 adults; 14 women, 71 men, and their pets.