  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

Your weekly dispatch of local news.

By Marisa Comeau-Kerege 11/27/2019 at 12:45pm

Image: Courtesy David Lee 

1. A local Judge has blocked the implementation of I-976, Tim Eyman’s controversial initiative that would make car tabs $30, which passed earlier this month. The initiative by Eyman, Seattle’s anti-tax advocate, would cut funding to many services and programs around the state. The judge cited the description listed on ballots as misleading. But attorney general Bob Ferguson plans to fight the judge’s injunction, claiming the initiative is indeed the will of the people.

2. “Homeward Bound,” a new bussing program that aims to reunite the homeless with their families, has received $100,000 in King County budget. A King County survey from earlier this year showed that only 9 percent of the homeless population identified family reunification as the support they needed to get off the streets.

3. As online holiday sales kick off, Seattle Police Department gets one more porch pirate off the streets. A 34-year-old woman stole mail, packages, and credit cards from around the Beacon Hill area over the last year. Postal inspectors labeled her as a prolific porch pirate and worked with SPD to make the arrest in Georgetown.

4. King County Council has approved an extension of the statute of limitations to report sexual harassment and other forms of employment discrimination. This marks another win for the #MeToo movement in King County with the extension of the previously 180-day time limit for reporting these crimes to the Office of Civil Rights.

5. Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “Fare Share” program guarantees minimum wage and benefits for rideshare drivers. The Seattle City Council unanimously voted to approve the plan that will also increase the tax paid per ride to help fund the investment of housing near transit and the city connector street car.

6. Police have returned $70,000 worth of stolen merchandise to downtown retailers after a ringleader’s recent conviction. The goods, which were stolen by a theft ring back in December 2017, have remained in police custody as evidence while the perpetrators awaited trial.

7. Harborview Hall will soon become a 24-hour homeless shelter. The adult-only facility will allow people to stay throughout the day and provide on-site counseling, case management, and laundry services. The shelter will be able to hold 85 adults; 14 women, 71 men, and their pets.

Filed under
Crime, Rideshare, Jenny Durkan, King County, King County Council, Homelessness, News
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

WHAT WE'RE EATING NOW

Behold, the Mochi Doughnut

11/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News Feed

A Noodle Phenom Returns, a Northwest Legend Shutters

11/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

TREND

In Seattle, Mall Food Goes Local

11/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

FRUIT OF THE BOOM

The Long-Awaited Cosmic Crisp Could Reshape Washington’s Apple Industry

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Anniversary Dinner

21 Seattle Restaurants Marking Major Milestones

11/26/2019 Edited by Jaime Archer

REVIEW

Maximillian Petty's Cult Cheeseburger Finds a Home at Eden Hill Provisions

11/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

MONTHLY PLANNER

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This December

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

12:45pm By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

QUOTE UNQUOTE

D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., Delivers a New Package Hub in the Central District

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

NEWSMAKERS

A Perfect Party with a Champion Bull Rider and a Magical Labradoodle

11/26/2019 By Rosin Saez Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Tranformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe