  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

TREND

In Seattle, Mall Food Goes Local

Forget the food court. Shopping centers around the region are reinventing themselves as destination dining.

By Allecia Vermillion 11/26/2019 at 1:30pm Published in the December 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Spicy cumin lamb noodles at Westlake Center’s new counter.

Image: Jane Sherman

S

tepping off the escalator onto the second floor of Westlake Center recently, I experienced a moment of noodle-based befuddlement. Did the affable, shabby dining room I love in the U District really spawn this slick counter, where menu photos march across glowing screens?

The name was the same. The ribbon-thick noodles sported the same chew and that familiar cumin-spiked lamb. An employee busy with the lunch rush confirmed: The city’s best purveyor of biang biang noodles, a staple of China’s Shaanxi Province, set up shop in a mall.

In 2016, Lily Wu opened the original Xi’an Noodles in a space whose acoustic ceiling tiles and funky old checkered floor bespoke a singular focus on its menu. It was an entrenched favorite by the time she spotted Westlake Center’s new under-construction food court on a shopping trip. Wu immediately shelved plans for a second full-service restaurant in favor of a presence downtown. Good food and malls may be inextricable in China, but here, she says, most of her customers “have never seen a Chinese noodle shop in a shopping center.”

Our malls are redefining themselves for consumers who browse shoes on their phones and use podcast codes to buy pants. Dining is central to this new landscape, but not in the form of the Sbarros or Cheesecake Factory–type megachains of yore; shopping centers now harbor a critical mass of cool Seattle restaurants.

Pacific Place is two years in on a massive remodel that will incorporate more food, including a rare U.S. location of HaiDiLao, a culty hot pot chain from China’s Sichuan Province. Daniel Meyers of Pacific Place’s parent company, Madison Marquette, says his team sought restaurants with cachet among an international customer base and some sort of “experiential” component. You can shop J. Crew or Lululemon online, but e-commerce can’t deliver HaiDiLao’s dinner theater routine: “noodle dancers,” gymnastic servers whose moves also happen to stretch and expand skeins destined for diners’ hot pots. The region’s largest retail temple, the Bellevue Collection, even built an app to help customers navigate its ever-expanding multitude of counters and sit-down restaurants (Beecher’s, Wild Ginger, a Taylor Shellfish oyster bar...).

The open-air University Village has always opted for full-service restaurants over food courts; its RAM brewpub dates back four decades, and Starbucks opened the nation’s second-ever store here. Recent years have brought a slew of local favorites, from a lavishly designed Ba Bar outpost to Rachel’s Ginger Beer to a forthcoming Hello Robin cookie bakery. “I don’t think in numbers,” says U Village vice president and general manager Susie Plummer of the balance she strikes between locals and out-of-town chains like Shake Shack, due in summer 2020. One common trait is an aptitude for lunch, she says, given the brigade of stroller-pushing parents and others who hang out here during the day.

But mostly Plummer seeks establishments that can transport you away from the sea of parking outside, and the punch list of errands that perhaps drew you here in the first place. This summer, a new Mr. West location began dispensing avocado toast and rosé in the former Mrs. Cook’s kitchen shop. Its geometric light fixtures and leather stools bear zero resemblance to the plasma screen glow and plastic trays over at Xi’an Noodles, but both places serve up an inverted future. One where the most distinctive aspects of Seattle happen at the mall.

Filed under
Mall Restaurants, Chinese Noodles
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

WHAT WE'RE EATING NOW

Behold, the Mochi Doughnut

1:30pm By Seattle Met Staff

News Feed

A Noodle Phenom Returns, a Northwest Legend Shutters

1:30pm By Allecia Vermillion

TREND

In Seattle, Mall Food Goes Local

1:30pm By Allecia Vermillion

FRUIT OF THE BOOM

The Long-Awaited Cosmic Crisp Could Reshape Washington’s Apple Industry

1:00pm By Allison Williams

Anniversary Dinner

21 Seattle Restaurants Marking Major Milestones

10:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

REVIEW

Maximillian Petty's Cult Cheeseburger Finds a Home at Eden Hill Provisions

10:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

9:00am By Stefan Milne

MONTHLY PLANNER

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This December

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

9:00am By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

QUOTE UNQUOTE

D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., Delivers a New Package Hub in the Central District

1:30pm By Allison Williams

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

1:00pm By Ryan Phelan

NEWSMAKERS

A Perfect Party with a Champion Bull Rider and a Magical Labradoodle

1:00pm By Rosin Saez Illustrations by Jane Sherman

WIRED

Washington’s Net Neutrality Laws Could Help Keep the Internet Fair

1:00pm By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

1:30pm By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

1:00pm By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

1:30pm By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

1:00pm By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

9:00am By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

9:00am By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Tranformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

9:30am By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe