How We Shrunk the Cosmos

“In a lot of my work, I try to create this sort of diorama effect,” says photographer Carlton Canary. Or sometimes, he creates actual dioramas, like the one built with creative partner and stylist Michelle Lateste for the image of floating Cosmic Crisps in our opening story (“One Good Apple,” page 25). Sifted cocoa powder stood in for “space dust” beneath rocks hewn from foam gap filler. Apples dangling from crisscrossing light stands contributed to the cosmic vibe—so did the spray paint fumes.