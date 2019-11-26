A Noodle Phenom Returns, a Northwest Legend Shutters

A dish you might find at chef Preety Agarwal's Pomerol or Meesha popup (Stevie Rotella Photography). Image: Stevie Rotella

Continental Shift

While Preeti Agarwal, new owner of Pomerol in Fremont, evolves the French-Vietnamese menu toward India, her monthly Meesha popup does modern Indian dishes.

Foraged Farewells

James Beard winner Matt Dillon will close Sitka and Spruce after New Year’s Eve, ending his original restaurant’s 14-year tenure shaping our definition of Northwest cuisine.

A Phenomenal Return

A 30-year Chinatown–International District institution returns after closing in 2018. Phnom Penh Noodle House will reopen on South Jackson in early 2020.

Grocery Glee

Our wait spanned years, but H Mart delivered. The Korean grocer just opened a location at Second and Pine, plus a condensed spin-off, District H, in South Lake Union.

Swanky New Digs

This summer, storied steak house El Gaucho will depart its longtime location in Belltown for its new home at 2414 Western Avenue, a historic stable just north of Pike Place Market.