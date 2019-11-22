  1. Arts & Culture

Weekend What to Do November 22–24

Charlie Brown takes the stage, improv takes on science, and Turkish film comes to SIFF.

By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan 11/22/2019 at 9:00am

The live adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas is coming to the Moore Theatre on Saturday.

Fri, Nov 22
Book Larder Author Talk: Fried Rice
The classic dish gets new spins in Danielle Centoni’s new book. Think Indonesian fried rice. Or a huevos rancheros–style. Or Cauliflower rice with turkey kofta. Book Larder, Fremont's culinary bookstore, hosts Centoni for an evening of questions, book signing, and rice tasting. Reservations required. The Book Larder, Free

Fri, Nov 22
Happy Hour: Science Improv
The Infinity Box Theatre Project is putting on a show of competitive science improv, with the added bonus of beer and wine on hand, as performers and science communicators go head-to-head. This after-hours event allows attendees to explore the Pacific Science Center’s interactive exhibits, like the tropical butterfly house and naked mole rats experience, at a lower cost than general admission. Pacific Science Center, $20

Sat, Nov 23
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage
In a live stage adaptation of the essential Christmas special, the entire Peanuts gang is on display, set to the special’s original dialogue and reenacting classic scenes. At the end, attendees are invited to join the cast in singing traditional Christmas songs. Moore Theatre, $27–$47

Sat, Nov 23
Coltiva Pizzeria Turns One
After 12 months of serving pizza to Lower Queen Anne, Coltiva Pizzeria e Barra says thank you with a night of celebration. From 5pm to close, the Italian joint dishes up some free bites as a preview of the upcoming winter menu as well as one free drink per person. Expect samples of burrata bruschetta, prosciutto wrapped dates with goat cheese, and gluten-free meatballs. Coltiva Pizzeria e Barra, Free

Sun, Nov 24
A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg hit the mainstream with his platinum hit, “Work Remix,” and is a more prominent member of Harlem-based collective A$AP Mob (which also includes A$AP Rocky). Ferg’s last album, Floor Seats, brings aggressive trap beats, bombast, and endless energy. Showbox SoDo, $40

All Weekend
Seattle Turkish Film Festival
The seventh Seattle Turkish Film Festival brings the upper echelon of Turkish film to audiences in the Pacific Northwest. You can catch movies like Brothers, about a teenager returning home from a detention center, and Announcement, a comedy about an attempt to take over Turkey’s national radio. If feature-length productions aren’t your cup of tea, there’s a group screening of the STFF short film finalists on Saturday. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14 per screening

