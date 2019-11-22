  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

Ready Your Chambongs: La Dive Opens on Capitol Hill

Pike/Pine's newest bar delivers natural wine, frojolais, and bubbles in a bong (oh, and the food menu looks great).

By Allecia Vermillion 11/22/2019 at 8:00am

Wine-based slushy drinks and scads of natural rosé.

Image: Courtesy Frank Edgington

The newest watering hole on Capitol Hill has readied an arsenal of Chambongs. Which, yes, are exactly what you might think: a champagne flute, with its stem repurposed as a booze expressway straight into your gullet. They seem to be the early favorite at La Dive, whose owners reimagined a former sandwich shop at 721 East Pike as a moody hangout with pale pink countertops and a giant, moody Jennifer Ament mural that marches above the tables.

Pronounced "La Deeve," the bar is the work of three industry veterans with deep ties to Capitol Hill. Co-owners Kate Opatz and Anais Custer devised the wine-based frozen drinks that swirl in a row of slushy machines, like an icy French 75 and the frojolais—beaujolais and raspberry that staves off excess sweetness with a hit of Campari. Fellow owner David Gurewitz put together a lineup of dumplings and toast with major eclectic appeal.

Opatz says the trio avoids the term "wine bar" given its '90s-riffic baggage, and a suggestion of fussiness that doesn't track with these chill environs. However the bottle and glass lineup is entirely organic and low-intervention, with a lightning bolt to mark funkier options. La Dive dedicates an entire section of its list to rosé and orange (or skin contact) wine, but you can also get a Tanqueray and tonic jello shot for $4. And, of course, a hit of Chambong, filled with bubbles or Miller High Life. Get me there, stat. 

Filed under
Seattle Bars, Natural Wine, Kate Opatz, David Gurewitz
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Brew News

The Rightfully Hyped Great Notion Brewing from Portland Plots a Ballard Location

11/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Westward Goes Dark and Jason Stratton Goes Portland (Kinda)

11/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Ready Your Chambongs: La Dive Opens on Capitol Hill

11/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Deli Dispatch

At Long Last Schmaltzy’s Delicatessen Opens Today

11/21/2019 By Nicole Pasia

In Brief

A Look at Our Seattle Restaurant Reviews in 2019 (So Far)

11/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: NY- and Chicago-Style Pizza in the OG Red Robin

11/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 22–24

11/22/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

Hear Here

Guayaba’s Fantasmagoría Is an Eerie and Eclectic Wonderland

11/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Brandi Carlile Announces Gorge Show with Sheryl Crow and Yola

11/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 18–21

11/18/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe