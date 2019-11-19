Ticket Alert
Brandi Carlile Announces Gorge Show with Sheryl Crow and Yola
For the second year running, the folk star headlines the Gorge Amphitheatre for her Echoes Through the Canyon show.
In June, Brandi Carlile had one of her year's many highlights—besides, you know, a few Grammys and a blowout performance, a wine club, a music festival—when she headlined the Gorge Amphitheatre for the first time at a show dubbed Echoes Through the Canyon. Today, the folk singer announced that Echoes Through the Canyon will return for a second year, on June 6, 2020.
Carlile will again headline, this time supported by Sheryl Crow and Yola. Presale starts on Thursday, November 21 at 10am, and general tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 22. See the link below.
Echoes Through the Canyon
June 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, Price TBA