  1. Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 18–21

A festival in a convenience store back room, New Orleans jazz with a Cuban twist, and a once-a-year wine tasting opportunity.

By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia 11/18/2019 at 8:00am

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at Benaroya Hall on Monday night. 

Image: Courtesy Josh Goleman / Sub Pop

Mon, Nov 18
A Tuba to Cuba: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The six-piece jazz ensemble, which signed to Sub Pop last year, has transported listeners to the streets of New Orleans since its founding in the 1960s. But this Monday, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will take you farther south, inspired by the group’s 2015 trip to Cuba. That voyage, documented in the 2019 film A Tuba to Cuba, follows the band as they fulfill founder Allan Jaffe’s dream of exploring the Cuban music that was a core foundation for New Orleans jazz. The concert will feature pieces created during the trip along with new songs. Benaroya Hall, $37–$62

Tue, Nov 19
Healthy Table Dinner and Discussion
Cafe Presse, Capitol Hill’s beloved all-day French cafe, hosts an evening dinner and healthy eating talk. Speakers Matthew Wellington of U.S. PIRG (a public interest group), Scott Weissman (a Seattle infectious disease expert), and chef Matt Dillon of Bar Ferdinand discuss how overusing antibiotics in our food system affects our health. Dillon and Cafe Presse owner James Drohman provide the bites and drinks. Cafe Presse, $100 

Wed, Nov 20
Zane Helberg
For standup comedian Zane Helberg, motivational talks about overcoming addiction are overrated. So he takes his lifelong experiences with his recovering alcoholic father, drug addiction, and past alcoholic relationships and finds humor in the hardship. Jewelbox Theater, $20 

Thu, Nov 21
Absinthe Films: IsleOfSnow and EasyGiant Live Music
While the slopes don’t open until next month, Absinthe Films hypes up snowboarding fans with IsleOfSnow. The film pairs various insider perspectives on the sport with with slo-mo shots of snowboarders in the mountains and a live, psychedelic rock-based soundtrack from EasyGiant. Neptune Theatre, $10 

Thu, Nov 21
Beaujolais Nouveau at Bastille
With the third Thursday of November just around the corner, wine connoisseurs (and amateurs alike) prepare for the release of the coveted Beaujolais Nouveau—a freshly made wine from this year's grape harvest. Ballard's Bastille Cafe and Bar offers flights as well as Beaujolais by the glass, carafe, or bottle. Food-wise, expect appetizers like salt cod croquettes, beef tartare, and plat jambon de bayonne. Reservations required. Bastille Cafe and Bar, a la carte

Thu, Nov 21–24
Mrs. Krishnan’s Party
All Mrs. Khrishnan, an empty nester who owns a convenience store, wants to do is celebrate Oman, a Hindu harvest festival. But what happens when a mob of strangers crashes her party? Join Mrs. Krishnan and the motley crew as they throw the craziest celebration her store’s back room has ever seen, in the immersive theater adaptation this Thursday. Erikson Theatre Off Broadway, $45–$55

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Presse

$$ French 1117 12th Ave

Le Pichet’s sibling on 12th Avenue captures Parisian bar–cafe culture in the form of international magazines, beautiful espresso, egg dishes by morning, and ...

Eat & Drink

In Brief

A Look at Our Seattle Restaurant Reviews in 2019 (So Far)

11/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: NY- and Chicago-Style Pizza in the OG Red Robin

11/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Hungry Like A...

Ethan Stowell Will Bring How to Cook a Wolf to Madison Park

11/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Turkey Time 2019

Where to Get Your Thanksgiving Dinner Fix This Year

11/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Sadness

Ballard's Allergen-Mindful, Low-Key Healthy Restaurant Lucky Santo Closes in December

11/13/2019 By Annika Lindburg

YESSSSS

Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

11/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Brandi Carlile Announces Gorge Show with Sheryl Crow and Yola

12:15pm By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 18–21

11/18/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 15–17

11/15/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

Hear Here

Freakout Fest Returns With Some of the City’s Best Live Bands

11/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe