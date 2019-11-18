What to Do After Work November 18–21

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at Benaroya Hall on Monday night. Image: Courtesy Josh Goleman / Sub Pop

Mon, Nov 18

A Tuba to Cuba: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The six-piece jazz ensemble, which signed to Sub Pop last year, has transported listeners to the streets of New Orleans since its founding in the 1960s. But this Monday, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will take you farther south, inspired by the group’s 2015 trip to Cuba. That voyage, documented in the 2019 film A Tuba to Cuba, follows the band as they fulfill founder Allan Jaffe’s dream of exploring the Cuban music that was a core foundation for New Orleans jazz. The concert will feature pieces created during the trip along with new songs. Benaroya Hall, $37–$62

Tue, Nov 19

Healthy Table Dinner and Discussion

Cafe Presse, Capitol Hill’s beloved all-day French cafe, hosts an evening dinner and healthy eating talk. Speakers Matthew Wellington of U.S. PIRG (a public interest group), Scott Weissman (a Seattle infectious disease expert), and chef Matt Dillon of Bar Ferdinand discuss how overusing antibiotics in our food system affects our health. Dillon and Cafe Presse owner James Drohman provide the bites and drinks. Cafe Presse, $100



Wed, Nov 20

Zane Helberg

For standup comedian Zane Helberg, motivational talks about overcoming addiction are overrated. So he takes his lifelong experiences with his recovering alcoholic father, drug addiction, and past alcoholic relationships and finds humor in the hardship. Jewelbox Theater, $20

Thu, Nov 21

Absinthe Films: IsleOfSnow and EasyGiant Live Music

While the slopes don’t open until next month, Absinthe Films hypes up snowboarding fans with IsleOfSnow. The film pairs various insider perspectives on the sport with with slo-mo shots of snowboarders in the mountains and a live, psychedelic rock-based soundtrack from EasyGiant. Neptune Theatre, $10

Thu, Nov 21

Beaujolais Nouveau at Bastille

With the third Thursday of November just around the corner, wine connoisseurs (and amateurs alike) prepare for the release of the coveted Beaujolais Nouveau—a freshly made wine from this year's grape harvest. Ballard's Bastille Cafe and Bar offers flights as well as Beaujolais by the glass, carafe, or bottle. Food-wise, expect appetizers like salt cod croquettes, beef tartare, and plat jambon de bayonne. Reservations required. Bastille Cafe and Bar, a la carte

Thu, Nov 21–24

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

All Mrs. Khrishnan, an empty nester who owns a convenience store, wants to do is celebrate Oman, a Hindu harvest festival. But what happens when a mob of strangers crashes her party? Join Mrs. Krishnan and the motley crew as they throw the craziest celebration her store’s back room has ever seen, in the immersive theater adaptation this Thursday. Erikson Theatre Off Broadway, $45–$55