Weekend What to Do November 15–17

Jim Jefferies brings laughter to the Paramount, Cthulhu goes on stage, and a chamber ensemble delves into Beethoven's ghostliest.

By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan 11/15/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Carlin Ma and Courtesy Seattle Symphony

Fri, Nov 15
Jim Jefferies
While you may know Australian comedian Jim Jefferies from his FX series, Legit, or his eponymous weekly comedy news show, his stand-up is equal parts vulgar and thought-provoking. Just see his rant dismantling American arguments against gun control, which became an internet sensation. Paramount Theatre, $36–$46

Fri, Nov 15
Beethoven and Ravel
This Friday, a Seattle Symphony chamber ensemble performs Beethoven’s Piano Trio No. 5, also known as the “Ghost Trio” due to its eerie sound, while Ravel’s work soundtracks the poems of Stéphane Mallarmé, performed by soprano Maria Männistö. Benaroya, $38

Nov 15 & 16
The Call of Cthulhu
Crabgrass Productions’ The Call of Cthulhu adapts H.P. Lovecraft’s 1926 short story to 1954, in which a university professor uncovers a massive conspiracy over eons around a gigantic alien god. This weekend is the last chance to catch the performance, and it will be the final Seattle show for local director Gary Zinter. West of Lenin, $25

Sat, Nov 16
Seattle Night Market Moves Indoors
As the chilly season rolls in, South Lake Union’s Night Market series takes its vendors, food trucks, beer gardens, and DJs inside the Magnuson Park Hangar 30 for the season. You can still expect one a month (excluding January) with different themes, like “Winter” this Saturday or a holiday market in December. Magnuson Park Hangar 30, $1

Nov 16 & 17
GeekGirlCon
Now in its ninth year downtown Seattle, GeekGirlCon provides a space for under-represented groups and communities to celebrate geek culture around science, art, technology, and games. The annual convention offers workshops and panels on everything from the effect of Disney princesses to space exploration science, plus tabletop games, a DIY science zone, and cosplay competitions. Washington State Convention Center, $35–$40

Through Dec 2
Curry Noodle Soup at Soi
Capitol Hill’s Thai eatery introduces three new dishes to celebrate the Burmese-style meal khao soi—a curry noodle soup native to northern Thailand. For three weeks, Chef Yuie Wiborg crafts three new versions of the dish focusing on green curry, housemade sausage, and pan-fried noodles with crab. The green curry khao soi says goodbye November 17 but still to come are curry noodle soup with sausage (Nov 18–Nov 24) and crab khao soi (Nov 25–Dec 2). Soi, a la carte

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

