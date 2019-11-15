  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: NY- and Chicago-Style Pizza in the OG Red Robin

Your Friday dispatch from Seattle Met’s food team.

By Allecia Vermillion 11/15/2019 at 8:30am

Thin and thick crust, together under one storied roof.

Image: Courtesy of Johnny Mo's

Pizza Across (State) Borders

Two Microsoft alums have transformed the original Red Robin in Eastlake (empty since 2010) into Johnny Mo's, a pizzeria that, gasp, serves thick and thin crust pies. The menu also has salads, calzones, grinders, and a collegial NY vs. Chicago vibe. 

A Salumi Rebrand

Salumi, now in the hands of co-owners Clara Veniard and Martinique Grigg, has rebranded the lineup of salami you can buy in grocery stores. As of this week (November 11 was the official rollout), Salumi's chubs of classic salami, finocchiona, mole, hot soppresata, and more will sell under the name Coro. Meats now also come in jazzy, colorful wrappers. It's a very visible step in the owners' long-term plan to expand this fiercely beloved Seattle brand into a broader retail arena. Per the release, the changeup is an effort to grab shoppers' eyeballs amidst crowded store shelves, and avoid confusion between salumi the retail category and Salumi the brand.

Big Beer's Sense of Irony

Is there a German word for news that's surprising and yet not at all unexpected? If so, let's apply it to the news that Anheuser-Busch InBev will purchase the remainder of Redhook Brewing. AB-InBev's been marching through craft beer territory for a while now, but this one is bittersweet considering Redhook was founded in 1981 specifically as a response to mass-market beer.

Major Taproom Debuts

In happier beer news, The Seattle Times says Georgetown Brewing has opened its new taproom, meaning fans can now get pints, not just growlers, at the brewery. Meanwhile, Bellingham's excellent Aslan Brewing now has a taproom in Fremont.

Closure (Not the Therapeutic Kind)

Wallyhood says the stalwart May Restaurant and Lounge has shuttered its ornate address in Wallingford. What's next for the space: Another Thai restaurant, Sisi Kay Thai. In Fremont closure news, Eater Seattle says the lovely pie shop with the straightforward name (it's literally called Pie) is closing both its brick and mortar presence and the related food truck.

Meanwhile, on Seattle Met...

One of our hottest new restaurants of the year is, uh, closing.

Rachel's Ginger Beer has arrived at the Spheres (and brought Ma'ono's ridic fried chicken with it).

A starter guide to Seattle's many legit coffee shops.

Thanksgiving dinner! It's a thing!

Filed under
Redhook Brewery, Beer, Salumi, Pizza, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: NY- and Chicago-Style Pizza in the OG Red Robin

11/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Hungry Like A...

Ethan Stowell Will Bring How to Cook a Wolf to Madison Park

11/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Turkey Time 2019

Where to Get Your Thanksgiving Dinner Fix This Year

11/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Sadness

Ballard's Allergen-Mindful, Low-Key Healthy Restaurant Lucky Santo Closes in December

11/13/2019 By Annika Lindburg

YESSSSS

Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

11/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeine Nation

The Dozen Seattle Coffee Shops You Should Know About

11/11/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 15–17

11/15/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

Hear Here

Freakout Fest Returns With Some of the City’s Best Live Bands

11/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Locally Sourced Will Surprise You

11/12/2019 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 8–10

11/08/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe