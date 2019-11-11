  1. Arts & Culture

What to Do After Work November 11–14

A student's call for change in Seattle schools, a not-so-average Thanksgiving play, and a seasonal dinner at Mkt.

By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia 11/11/2019 at 8:00am

Azure Savage isn't your average high schooler. He's got a new book and he's not afraid to call you out. 

Image: Courtesy KNKX Public Radio

Mon, Nov 11
Seattle Wind Symphony: Honoring Our Veterans
No, John Phillip Sousa isn’t our only patriotic composer. At this Veterans Day concert, Seattle Wind Symphony performs Edwin Bagley’s stirring National Emblem March and Aaron Copland’s grand Fanfare for the Common Man. Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, the symphony is joined by featured guest, America’s First Corps Band from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Veterans and active-duty personnel get free admission. Benaroya Hall, $25

Tue, Nov 12
Fade to Black: Night of the Living Dead
Halloween is over, but there’s still time to get a good scare from George A. Romero’s 1968 horror/sci-fi hit, Night of the Living Dead. Duane Jones stars as Ben, a drifter passing through Pennsylvania when a wave of flesh-eating zombies descend upon him and a group of locals. Afterwards, Seattle writer and producer Nicole Pouchet will discuss the film in all its goriness. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $10

Tue, Nov 12
Fall Foraged Dinner at Mkt.
Ethan Stowell’s Wallingford staple celebrates fall with a three-course game meal. Menu items include a duck confit crostini, gnudi with braised wild boar, and delicata squash with a parmesan fonduta all courtesy of chef Jessica Rudell. With only 28 seats in the tiny, open-kitchen space, reservations run out quickly. Mkt., $65

Thu, Nov 14
Azure Savage
High school student Azure Savage, who’s queer and trans and black, will speak about his book, You Failed US: Students of Color Talk Seattle Schools. Drawing from conversations with students of color at various Seattle schools, as well as his own experiences, Savage paints a portrait of the everyday struggles of marginalized students and sends a blunt message about systemic racism. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, Nov 14
Recipes for Refuge Author Talk
One cook fled Saigon during its fall. Another spent years in Kenyan refugee camps. The new book Recipes for Refuge compiles these cook’s stories and recipes. Book Larder hosts an author talk with Mahnaz Eshetu—executive director at nonprofit Refugee Women’s Alliance—food writer (and Seattle Met contributor) Rebekah Denn, and one of the contributing authors to help bring these stories to life. Book Larder, Free

Thu, Nov 14 (thru Nov 16)
The Thanksgiving Play
Larissa Fasthorse is over the notion of good intentions. When her previous works, which called for majority Native American actors, were deemed “uncastable” due to the lack of said actors, she answered with the Thanksgiving Play, a satire about white-presenting teachers attempting to make a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving play (and possibly failing to do so). Seattle Public Theater, $34

