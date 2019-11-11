  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Coffee

Caffeine Nation

The Dozen Seattle Coffee Shops You Should Know About

'Tis the season to wrap your hands around a warm mug. (But, let's be real, it's always coffee season.)

Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff 11/11/2019 at 8:30am

The calm before the storm at Broadcast Coffee.

Image: Courtesy Dan Taylor

Anchorhead Coffee

Anchorhead creates a space that’s more inclusive than a coffee temple, but more restrained than a full-menu cafe. Local baker Salmonberry Goods provides the pastries, which the shop bakes in house. Biting into a quaffle (think croissant and waffle had a pastry lovechild) that has been baked to order is an enlightened pairing to a dialed-in espresso drink. A traditional table setup mixes with bar seating and a pair of couches to encourage morning bites, hours-long laptop sessions, some lounging, or an afterwork meet up—all without losing the sense that this is, in fact, still a specialty coffee shop. 

Broadcast Coffee 

Neither a boutique roaster nor a big chain, Broadcast enjoys the benefits of both. Each shop feels like a neighborhood secret, while the catalog of blends and single origins can stand up to the bigger operations in town. Psst, we can't wait for the forthcoming cafe and bakery arriving in the Central District at 26th and Jackson next fall. The roastery has teamed up with the talented baker behind Temple Pastries for a most caffeinated, baked good union.

Cafe Allegro

Participate in the decades-long tradition of academic caffeinating under the tall ceilings of the self-proclaimed oldest continually running espresso bar in Seattle. This UW-adjacent hub, accessible through an old alleyway—a real old-cafe-in-Cambridge sort of situation—has strong coffee, tons of tables, and overflow seating upstairs for finals week.

Caffe Ladro

Founded in 1994, Ladro is a middle ground between old- and new-school Seattle. Dark roasts like the Diablo pair well with the darker shops, like the original location in Queen Anne. Or check out lighter stuff at the new Fairview space.

Caffe Umbria

It’s no secret that Seattleites love coffee—hot, cold, saturated with booze—so there’s no excuse not to venture outside for a latte or americano. Or, have an authentic Italian cafe experience with gelato, espresso, panini, and even beer and wine. With three local addresses, plop down at the bar, then slurp and savor the espresso-forward taste of Italy.

Capitol Coffee Works

Seattle Coffee Works—one of the city’s original geeky coffee temples—opened a Capitol Hill outpost, where it’s less espresso factory and more reading nook; there’s even a hanging macrame chair in the back. But that doesn’t mean the coffee is any less exacting. Expect a minimal yet on-point approach to coffee, with a handful of espresso and milk drinks plus the standard brewed-to-order slow bar options.

Cherry Street Public House

The family behind the venerable Cherry Street Coffee House also runs this amiable all-day cafe, which combines third wave coffee with a slightly Australian-style breakfast menu (think toasts and waffles sweet and savory), but also gyro, falafel, and deeply flavored Persian rice bowls for lunch, a nod to owner Ali Ghambari’s heritage. Not to mention cocktails whenever you might need them—all enveloped in the Weyerhaeuser Building’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Empire Espresso

The baristas at Empire take that extra step to make the day easier— brewing your cup of coffee by French press or AeroPress (your choice) and making cashew milk in house every morning for the lactose wary. It’s the little things that elevate quotidian caffeine into something of a personal indulgence.

Storyville Coffee

The coffee is smooth and fine—roasted in a gleaming flagship space on Bainbridge Island—but it’s the midcentury-cozy Pike Place Market space (two other locations are Downtown Seattle and Queen Anne), an upstairs aerie in the Corner Market Building with a fireplace and an iconic Seattle view out demilune windows, that draws loyalists. Baked goods and sandwiches are careful too. And, a pro-tip for you, if you're in the shop at the right time, say, Sunday at 4 perhaps, servers doles out free slices of cake for a moment dubbed "Cake Gift." 

The Station

There’s coffee, to be damn sure, but this Beacon Hill caffeine stop is also known for community. The Station hosts a neighborhood-wide block party every year and is unfailingly vocal in support of artists and activists. What’s more, the Mexican mocha is one of the city’s finest.

Tougo Coffee

Don’t be ashamed of a sweet tooth at this multiroaster. The baristas have chops and can dial in a citrusy Ethiopian espresso with the best, but you’ll get no side-eye when ordering menu offerings like the shaken cold brew or horchata iced coffee. Chase your bliss. It’s encouraged.

Victrola Coffee Roasters

Look to Victrola as an example of how to be a purveyor of coffee that values accessibility as much as quality. If you want to break down roast profiles, the baristas are game. Laptop workers seeking a drip coffee bleached with cream and sugar are also welcome.

Filed under
Coffee/pastries, Coffee & Tea, Coffee, Coffee Roasters, Fun with Listicles, Cherry Street Coffee House, Victrola Coffee Roasters, Anchorhead Coffee, Empire Espresso
Show Comments
In this Article

Victrola Coffee Roasters

$ Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

Look to Victrola as an example of how to be a purveyor of coffee that values accessibility as much as quality. If you want to break down roast profiles, the ...

The Station Coffee Shop

1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival ST

There’s coffee, to be damn sure, but this Beacon Hill caffeine stop is also known for community. The Station hosts a neighborhood-wide block party every year...

Storyville Coffee

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

The coffee is smooth and fine—roasted in a gleaming flagship space on Bainbridge Island—but it’s the midcentury-cozy Pike Place Market space, an upstairs aer...

Empire Espresso

$ Coffee Shop 3829 S Edmunds St

The baristas at Empire take that extra step to make the day easier— brewing your cup of coffee by French press or AeroPress (your choice) and making cashew m...

Editor’s Pick

Cherry Street Public House

$$ Coffee Shop, Middle Eastern 210 Occidental Ave S

The family behind the venerable Cherry Street Coffee House also runs this amiable all-day cafe, which combines third wave coffee with a slightly Australian-s...

Seattle Coffee Works

$ Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

One of the city’s original geeky coffee temples—opened a Capitol Hill outpost, where it’s less espresso factory and more reading nook; there’s even a han...

Capitol Coffee Works

$ Coffee Shop 907 East Pike Street

Seattle Coffee Works—one of the city’s original geeky coffee temples—opened a Capitol Hill outpost, where it’s less espresso factory and more reading nook; t...

Caffe Umbria

$ Coffee Shop 320 Occidental Ave S

Gelato, espresso, panini, and even beer and wine make for an authentic Italian cafe experience. For more Seattle restaurant coverage, check out the eat and ...

Cafe Allegro

$ Coffee Shop 4214 University Way NE

Participate in the decades-long tradition of academic caffeinating under the tall ceilings of the self-proclaimed oldest continually running espresso bar in ...

Broadcast Coffee Roasters

$ Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

Neither a boutique roaster nor a big chain, Broadcast enjoys the benefits of both. Each shop feels like a neighborhood secret, while the catalog of blends an...

Anchorhead Coffee

Coffee Shop Multiple Locations

Anchorhead creates a space that’s more inclusive than a coffee temple, but more restrained than a full-menu cafe. Local baker Salmonberry Goods provides the ...

Eat & Drink

YESSSSS

Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

11/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeine Nation

The Dozen Seattle Coffee Shops You Should Know About

11/11/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: In Defense of Tom Douglas and Some Truly Gonzo Corn Dogs

11/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Annika Lindburg

Gone Too Soon

East Trading Company Closes on Capitol Hill

11/06/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg

Croissant Dispatch

Cafe Flora Plans a Spin-Off Bakehouse on Beacon Hill

11/05/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Philanthropic Dining

Seattle Chefs Join Forces to Raise Money for Immigrant Rights

11/05/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Locally Sourced Will Surprise You

8:00am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 8–10

11/08/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

The Sporting Life

Well, the MLS Cup Final Is Sold Out. Here’s Where to Watch the Match in Seattle.

11/07/2019 By Ryan Phelan

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See This November

11/06/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe