Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

Snappy ginger beer. Cocktails. And some of the best fiery fried chicken in town.

By Allecia Vermillion 11/11/2019 at 9:30am

The view is okay, I guess.

Image: Jake Magraw and Courtesy Rachel's Ginger Beer

On Wednesday, November 13, Seattle's most bracing ginger beer empire will add a new location, at Seventh and Lenora across from the Amazon Spheres. Rachel's Ginger Beer's fourth Seattle outpost deploys the same formula as its U Village, Pike Place Market, and 12th Ave brethren: a slate of flavored ginger beer, draft cocktails thereof, and Ma'ono making fried chicken in both sandwich and finger forms for lunch and beyond.

The space is as plant-filled as other RGB outposts, outfitted with a vast and beautiful Stacey Rozich mural, and a patio that overlooks Seattle's ball-bearing new landmark. While these blocks in the reimagined Denny Regrade neighborhood have seen plenty of new lunch arrivals, this particular corner of Amazonia has remained relatively light on happy hour options. RGB at the Spheres will be open (for food and drink) 11–9 daily. 

(Below: The makings of a really, really, really good [insert meal time here].)

