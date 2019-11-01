  1. Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 1–3

Killer burlesque, lasers and the cosmos, and Day of the Dead celebrations.

By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings 11/1/2019 at 8:00am

The Seattle Art Museum is celebrating Día de los Muertos traditions this weekend.

Image: Courtesy SAM

Fri, Nov 1
Día de los Muertos
While festivities for the Day of the Dead typically include cemetery picnics and music, the Seattle Art Museum hosts a free community night to display a tapete (sand painting) installation inspired by the Día de los Muertos traditions of Oaxaca. The process involves pouring colored sands and minerals onto a surface to create an image. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Fri, Nov 1
Swing 3PO
Led by composer-guitarist-tresero Kevin Connor, Swing 3PO plays dance-driven swing in the styles of Nat King Cole, Freddy Taylor, and Slim Gaillard. The band features updated pre-World War II classics and original compositions. In between dance numbers, Connor and company keep the jokes flowing along with the bass lines. Triple Door, Free

Sat, Nov 2
Sushi Class at Hot Stove Society
At this hands-on sushi class, Hot Stove instructors Jamie Freedman and Doug Watkins teach you how to choose fish, season rice, cut vegetables, and make both temaki (sushi handrolls) and maki (traditional sushi). The night starts off with a cucumber salad with shrimp and miso soup. Feel free to eat your creations there or box them up for home. Eel, tuna, rice, and vegetables and a glass of beer or wine are provided. Hotel Ändra, $95

Sat, Nov 2
Murderlesque
It is, yes, burlesque with a homicidal twist. Dancers come costumed as killers, and with the Pillow Pyro, Aileen Wuornos, and Lizzy Borden all set to make an appearance, let’s hope the sharp objects and matches are locked up. Jewelbox Theater, $15

Sun, Nov 3
The FoodArt Collection Cocktail Reception
The Seattle gallery dedicated to art about food culture hosts a cocktail reception for its new tea-themed exhibitions by local artists. Catered by Alder Brothers BBQ, the food and drink follows the same tea theme: shortbread with smoked pineapple and strawberry whipped cream, bruschetta crostini with tea eggs, and of course, green tea and passionfruit mimosas. Exhibit-wise, Tea Dance by Jordan Christianson, a fashion designer and costumer, depicts a time when LGBTQ people were forced to keep their love hidden, while illustrator Julia Wald’s Teatotaler explores art history and culture through tea rituals. The FoodArt Collection, Free

Sun, Nov 3
Frankie Cosmos at The Laser Dome
Greta Kline, aka Frankie Cosmos, blends alternative rock with experimental synths. This two-show set at the Pacific Science Center adds lasers to that equation. The band’s fourth album, Close it Quietly, speeds up the tempo from its earlier repertoire, which should make for a lively light show. Pacific Science Center, $20

Filed under
Pacific Science Center, Seattle Art Museum, Frankie Cosmos, Burlesque, Cooking Classes, Receptions, Art Exhibits, Hot Stove Society, Weekend Events, Weekend What to Do
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Jason Stratton's Departure and a Self-Serve Bar

8:30am By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Korochka Tavern in Lake City Has Shuttered

10/28/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fun With Listicles

The Queen Anne Restaurants We're Into Right Now

10/28/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 28–31

10/28/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Handoffs

Lionhead's New Owners Are Putting Their Own Spin on the Capitol Hill Restaurant

10/25/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Maximalist Sandwiches and Hood Famous Cocktails

10/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 1–3

8:00am By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Better Living Through Poetry

Poetry Northwest Celebrates 60 Years

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Staged In Vein

ACT Theatre Tweaks Dracula for 2019

10/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 28–31

10/28/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 25–27

10/25/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe