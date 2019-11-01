Weekend What to Do November 1–3

The Seattle Art Museum is celebrating Día de los Muertos traditions this weekend. Image: Courtesy SAM

Fri, Nov 1

Día de los Muertos

While festivities for the Day of the Dead typically include cemetery picnics and music, the Seattle Art Museum hosts a free community night to display a tapete (sand painting) installation inspired by the Día de los Muertos traditions of Oaxaca. The process involves pouring colored sands and minerals onto a surface to create an image. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Fri, Nov 1

Swing 3PO

Led by composer-guitarist-tresero Kevin Connor, Swing 3PO plays dance-driven swing in the styles of Nat King Cole, Freddy Taylor, and Slim Gaillard. The band features updated pre-World War II classics and original compositions. In between dance numbers, Connor and company keep the jokes flowing along with the bass lines. Triple Door, Free

Sat, Nov 2

Sushi Class at Hot Stove Society

At this hands-on sushi class, Hot Stove instructors Jamie Freedman and Doug Watkins teach you how to choose fish, season rice, cut vegetables, and make both temaki (sushi handrolls) and maki (traditional sushi). The night starts off with a cucumber salad with shrimp and miso soup. Feel free to eat your creations there or box them up for home. Eel, tuna, rice, and vegetables and a glass of beer or wine are provided. Hotel Ändra, $95

Sat, Nov 2

Murderlesque

It is, yes, burlesque with a homicidal twist. Dancers come costumed as killers, and with the Pillow Pyro, Aileen Wuornos, and Lizzy Borden all set to make an appearance, let’s hope the sharp objects and matches are locked up. Jewelbox Theater, $15

Sun, Nov 3

The FoodArt Collection Cocktail Reception

The Seattle gallery dedicated to art about food culture hosts a cocktail reception for its new tea-themed exhibitions by local artists. Catered by Alder Brothers BBQ, the food and drink follows the same tea theme: shortbread with smoked pineapple and strawberry whipped cream, bruschetta crostini with tea eggs, and of course, green tea and passionfruit mimosas. Exhibit-wise, Tea Dance by Jordan Christianson, a fashion designer and costumer, depicts a time when LGBTQ people were forced to keep their love hidden, while illustrator Julia Wald’s Teatotaler explores art history and culture through tea rituals. The FoodArt Collection, Free

Sun, Nov 3

Frankie Cosmos at The Laser Dome

Greta Kline, aka Frankie Cosmos, blends alternative rock with experimental synths. This two-show set at the Pacific Science Center adds lasers to that equation. The band’s fourth album, Close it Quietly, speeds up the tempo from its earlier repertoire, which should make for a lively light show. Pacific Science Center, $20