This Week in Restaurant News: Jason Stratton's Departure and a Self-Serve Bar

Sankai! Is! Open!

You guys. It’s here. Ryuichi Nakano softly opened his Edmonds sushi restaurant last Friday; my inbox and DMs have been filling up since. Nakano built a fan base over 16 years dispensing beautiful omakase meals from behind the sushi bar at Kisaku in Tangletown. Now he holds omakase court in this handsome wood-toned space. Grand opening is today, November 1. I’ma give it a minute to settle in, but Sankai seems poised to join the area’s pantheon of great sushi destinations.

Speaking of Great Sushi...

Was there ever a bigger week of sushi openings? Portland-based Bamboo Sushi has arrived in University Village. I hit up the original location down south whenever I can; the food is impressive even before you factor in some of the most forward-thinking seafood sourcing in the industry. Its arrival is a happy chapter for the former Blue C sushi space, and given the shopping center location, Bamboo will soon be open for lunch. The menu of signature rolls, hot dishes, and traditional nigiri should look familiar to Bamboo fans, but throw in 142 seats, the company's first takeout window, and murals by Seattle's own Kyler Martz.

Jason Stratton’s Next Move

Big moves: Jason Stratton has departed mBar’s 14th-floor kitchen. A genuine creative force (on Instagram and culinarily), Stratton spent four collective years at Mamnoon and then mBar, though most fans found him first at Spinasse…or maybe on Top Chef? Either way, Stratton says he’s saying local but consulting on a project in Portland that has him excited, though it’s still shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, per a press release from mBar, the restaurant has hired a new chef de cuisine: Alex Gleason worked in some pretty cool kitchens in Chicago (Moto, Au Cheval, Nico Osteria) and was recently at No Anchor in Belltown.

Old School (and New School)

Brian McCracken of Spur et al., and more recently Chef Steps, has signed on as both chef and general manager of Hearth in Kirkland. Abigail Gullo, a charming force behind the bar at Ben Paris, is setting up the cocktail program, and apparently will do some guest bartender appearances.

Over Self-Served

This will be fascinating. Capitol Hill Seattle blog says the former Roy Street Coffee, the most closeted Starbucks that ever was, will become a bar that specializes in the “self pour.” Aka, drinkers obtain a card that lets them select wine or beer directly from various machines. Lots of legality questions, lots of possibilities…lots of jokes about putting all the various booze into one cup and drinking it, Coke machine style.

Meanwhile, on Seattle Met...

A farewell to Lake City's Korochka Tavern...for now.

This handy list of Queen Anne restaurants.

Lionhead's next chapter (and a Kraken Congee connection).