  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Hear Here

Earshot Jazz Festival Is Stacked with Talent This Year

The annual month of jazz brings in local and national luminaries.

By Stefan Milne 10/8/2019 at 8:00am

Sasha Berliner plays at the Royal Room on October 27. 

Image: Courtesy Earshot Jazz / The Cell Theatre

On Saturday night, Marina Albero, a Seattle musician, took the stage in Town Hall for the Seattle Jazz Showcase, tossed off her red shawl, and laid into a dulcimer performance as good as any I’ve heard (okay, I have not heard that many). From two hammers and an array of strings she coaxed a little symphony of jazz, classical, and flamenco—the genres twining together in ecstatic runs. That is to say, the Earshot Jazz Festival kicked off again this weekend and is a fine reminder that there’s a lot of talent in this city outside of our garage bands and amazing symphony.  

Earshot runs through November 6, when pianist Chick Corea plays Rhapsody in Blue with Seattle Symphony at Benaroya. Leading up to that, over 50 events at venues across town encompass nearly every facet of modern jazz. You get major national talent: Julian Lage brings his fluent yet discursive guitar work to Columba City Theater on October 12. Cécile McLorin Salvant, one of the more lauded singers of her generation, comes to Town Hall on October 18.

But just as interesting are some of the local shows: Knife Knights (the hip-hop duo composed of Erik Blood and Shabazz Palace’s Ishmael Butler) share a bill with Stas THEE Boss and saxophonist Darius Jones on October 16. Former Seattleite Kassa Overall—who’s been blending rap and jazz into a dizzying concoction—plays with pianist Sullivan Fortner on October 27 at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

For a complete list of events and tickets, see the schedule here.

Filed under
Festival, Town Hall, Seattle Jazz
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bummer, Sort Of

Eric Rivera's Addo 206 Counter Closes Inside Batch 206 Distillery

2:30pm By Rosin Saez

Flavor-Fall

A Guide to Seattle's Full-Blown Pumpkin Spice Mania

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Awards & Accolades

Homer Is Seattle Met's 2019 Restaurant of the Year

10/07/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Geographical Shifts

El Gaucho Is Moving from Belltown to the Edge of Pike Place Market

10/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

10/07/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Hear Here

Earshot Jazz Festival Is Stacked with Talent This Year

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

10/07/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 4–6

10/04/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See in Seattle This October

10/03/2019 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

J. Rinehart Gallery Arrives in Pioneer Square

10/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Style & Shopping

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe