Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

A trip down '60s folk-rock memory lane, a harvest party in the heart of the city, and an inclusive experience at MoPOP.

By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings 10/7/2019 at 8:00am

Guests experience MoPOP with lights dimmed and sounds lowered. 

Image: Courtesy MoPOP

Mon, Oct 7
The Simon and Garfunkel Story
This theater adaptation recounts the folk-rock duo’s journey through fame. Photos and original film footage tell the tale from the band’s start under the Tom and Jerry moniker through their string of 1960s hit records to their 1970 breakup. A live band performs hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” and “Cecilia.” The finale? The iconic 1981 reunion concert in Central Park where they cross the bridge over troubled water, so to speak. Moore Theatre, $27–$87

Thu, Oct 10
Harvest in the City
In case the chilly weather and PSLs didn’t clue you in, fall has arrived, and it seems every restaurant in Seattle is celebrating. This week, Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails hosts a harvest season party complete with actual hay bales and corn stalks on the rooftop bar's patio for some legit country vibes. Special pours from Reuben's Brews, Copperworks Distillery, and Finnriver Farm and Cidery come paired with snacks from executive chef Daniel Cox, while DJ Wes Wunder provides the soundtrack. VIP tickets grant access to an extra tasting station with a limited release or seasonal beverage from the above drinkeries and a special bite, too. Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails, $45

Thu, Oct 10
MoPOP Sensory-Friendly Evening
It’s lights out at MoPOP—but don’t go to sleep yet. All is calm in this after-hours experience for visitors who may be sensitive to light, sound, and other conditions during regular hours. Participants can roam the museum’s 11 exhibitions (including Prince from Minneapolis and Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film) amid lowered sound and lighting levels, as well as participate in a special art activity. MoPOP, Free

Thu, Oct 10
Chianti Classico Wine Dinner
Tavolàta brings in Chiara Leonini, the export manager at Fèlsina, a legit Italian wine producer, for a night of pasta and pairings at its Belltown location. Though the chianti will be aplenty, don't expect any fava beans...or liver. Instead, things kick off with salumi and rosé, then move on to duck arancini and mustard green salad, potato gnocchi with truffle ricotta, and for the entrees, dry-aged bone ribeye, farro with squash puree, and romanesco doused in lemon and parsley. Each plate is paired with a glass from the historic Italian winery during this family-style dinner—and just like all good family dinners, reservations are required. Tavolàta Belltown, $110

Tue, Oct 8 Tue, Oct 15
Elizabeth Rosner
Drawing from visits with her father to Buchenwald concentration camp, author and poet Elizabeth Rosner examines the effects of some of recent history’s traumatic events (the Holocaust, Hiroshima, 9/11) and how to carry on the legacies of their survivors. Rosner will read excerpts and discuss her work, which has been featured on NPR and in The New York Times. Hugo House, Free 

Updated: October 7, 11:12am to reflect that the Elizabeth Rosner event has been moved to Tuesday, October 15.  

Filed under
Museum of Pop Culture, Hugo House, Moore Theatre, Tavolata, Frolik
Show Comments

