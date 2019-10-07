  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

Like its titular portmanteau suggests, the event series combines books and beer.

By Annika Lindburg 10/7/2019 at 9:00am

Image: Shutterstock by f11photo

David Wright, a reader's advisory librarian at Seattle Public Library, had always wanted to do beer events at SPL, but thought it'd be best to leave the drinks to the bartenders (in actual bars). Thus Booktoberfest—a monthlong annual series of literary events, in neighborhoods across the city—was born five years ago. 

This year, Booktoberfest kicks off with two events on October 7 on opposite sides of town. You can hit a literary happy hour at Loretta’s Northwesterner in South Park, or test your wits in trivia at Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill. (The second trivia night is at Lagunitas Ballard on October 21, the third at the Royal Room in Columbia City on November 4.)

Other highlights? On October 16, the Royal Room hosts Libraryoke, at which librarians and bookworms can belt out tunes inspired by literature—a rendition of how Michelle Obama met Barack from Becoming, anyone? (There's also a song catalog for those who prefer old-school karaoke.)

As Halloween nears, events get creepier. You can catch an installment of "Ales from the Crypt" (scary story telling) at Palace Theater and Art Bar on October 21, Tippe and Drague Alehouse on October 27, or Floating Bridge Brewing on October 30. 

It all wraps up on November 7 with a Book Nerd Party that includes tarot reading and free books. For a complete list of events, locations, and dates, see the link below. 

Booktoberfest
Oct 7–Nov 7, Various Locations, Free

Filed under
Breweries, Storytelling, Karaoke, Books, Seattle Public Library, Ticket Alert
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Geographical Shifts

El Gaucho Is Moving from Belltown to the Edge of Pike Place Market

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

9:00am By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

8:00am By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Pizza Robots and Coffee Woes on Capitol Hill

10/04/2019 By Annika Lindburg and Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 4–6

10/04/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Opening Dispatch

Carrello Opens Today and Its Carts Will Wheel Food Directly to Your Table

10/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

9:00am By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

8:00am By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 4–6

10/04/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See in Seattle This October

10/03/2019 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

J. Rinehart Gallery Arrives in Pioneer Square

10/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Bodies Break Free of Their Earthly Prisons in Carmina Burana

10/01/2019 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Style & Shopping

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

9:00am By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe