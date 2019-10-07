Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

David Wright, a reader's advisory librarian at Seattle Public Library, had always wanted to do beer events at SPL, but thought it'd be best to leave the drinks to the bartenders (in actual bars). Thus Booktoberfest—a monthlong annual series of literary events, in neighborhoods across the city—was born five years ago.

This year, Booktoberfest kicks off with two events on October 7 on opposite sides of town. You can hit a literary happy hour at Loretta’s Northwesterner in South Park, or test your wits in trivia at Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill. (The second trivia night is at Lagunitas Ballard on October 21, the third at the Royal Room in Columbia City on November 4.)

Other highlights? On October 16, the Royal Room hosts Libraryoke, at which librarians and bookworms can belt out tunes inspired by literature—a rendition of how Michelle Obama met Barack from Becoming, anyone? (There's also a song catalog for those who prefer old-school karaoke.)

As Halloween nears, events get creepier. You can catch an installment of "Ales from the Crypt" (scary story telling) at Palace Theater and Art Bar on October 21, Tippe and Drague Alehouse on October 27, or Floating Bridge Brewing on October 30.

It all wraps up on November 7 with a Book Nerd Party that includes tarot reading and free books. For a complete list of events, locations, and dates, see the link below.

Booktoberfest

Oct 7–Nov 7, Various Locations, Free