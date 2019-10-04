  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 4–6

A West Seattle fashion show, a Rainier beer festival, and Bugs Bunny at Benaroya.

By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings 10/4/2019 at 8:00am

The 18th annual BrickCon will bring vendors, models, and LEGO enthusiasts to Seattle Center this weekend.

Image: Courtesy BrickCon

Fri, Oct 4
West Seattle Fall Fashion Show
A group of West Seattle shops are joining forces to put on the neighborhood's first fall fashion show this weekend. Lika Love, Carmilia’s Boutique, and Virago Gallery are offering special deals, cocktails, and a raffle to celebrate sweater weather. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to WestSide Baby, which provides free clothes, toys, and other items for children in need. West Seattle, Free

Fri, Oct 4
Delta Air Lines 17:00 Bar
Instead of traveling around the world, Delta is bringing the world to you—well, sort of. The airline hosts a popup bar in Sole Repair Shop with beer from 14 different destinations around the globe, all reachable by direct flights from Sea-Tac. Each hour, the bar transforms into a new locale—you might land in Amsterdam at noon and by 10pm find yourself in the tropical paradise that is Honolulu. Music, food, and scenery from each city are in store, too, so expect to be fully immersed in the faux getaway. Entry is free, RSVPs are strongly encouraged, and all proceeds benefit USO Northwest, Habitat for Humanity, and Northwest Harvest. Sole Repair Shop, Free

Sat, Oct 5
6X6NW Art Exhibition
The 6X6NW exhibition offers art for those who need to be judicious, both in spending and in wall space. The show is displaying hundreds of six-inch-by-six-inch pieces for $36 each. First, a viewing period. Then it’s a free-for-all as attendees buy art straight off the walls. Shoreline Community College, $10

Sat, Oct 5
R Day
Does Rainier beer have much to do with Seattle anymore beyond branding? It does not. But that seems beside the point at "R Day," the free, 21-plus Georgetown festival that sets up on Airport Way South beside the original brewery. Tallboys abound. Genuinely good bands play (Red Fang, Wild Powwers, Chong the Nomad). And you can finally be totally authentic when you pick up a "Rainier-branded credit/debit card." It's how all the real locals pay, we swear. Georgetown, Free

Oct 5 & 6
BrickCon
Seattle’s 18th annual BrickCon is back for LEGO builders young and old. The convention displays hundreds of models, and the best construction takes home a people’s choice award. There’s a special building zone for kids, and vendors selling both official and custom sets, along with other LEGO merchandise. Seattle Center, $11–$17

All Weekend
Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
It’s rabbit season at Benaroya Hall. The Seattle Symphony plays classic Looney Tunes scores like The Rabbit of Seville and Rhapsody Rabbit while series favorites get projected on the big screen. The program also includes some brand-new 3D theatrical shorts. Watch out for falling anvils. Benaroya Hall, $35–$101

All Weekend (thru Oct 31)
Li’l Woody’s Fast Food Month
Li’l Woody’s slings greasy, satisfying burgers to late-night crowds, but these beefy sandwiches aren’t your typical fast-food fare…except for this month. Each week in October sees a new featured burger modeled off the beloved favorites of big name fast-food chains. Through the weekend, Woody’s Baconator—a tribute to the Wendy’s classic—boasts the essentials: Double Hills bacon, two quarter-pound Painted Hills patties, and slices of good ol’ American cheese. Next week get your “Jack in the Box” fix via the Sourdough Woody and curly fries, then comes the Lil Big Mac and finally the Lil Crunch Wrap, complete with chipotle mayo, housemade queso, and a whopping dose of beef wrapped up and grilled in a tortilla. All Li'l Woody’s locations, A la carte

