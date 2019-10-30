Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

An accepted part of the musician life is working just enough to pay rent and living without extravagance. But because getting decent health care can cost as much as renting a room, it often feels like extravagance, so it's the first thing to go. Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare (SMASH) is looking to change that by offering working musicians "free and low-cost medical services."

On November 24, the nonprofit hosts a benefit at the Moore Theatre with a bunch of working musicians (at least one of whom can surely afford healthcare). Two famed local Daves headline: Matthews, the semi-local amphitheater filler and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, and Bazan, of Pedro the Lion. They'll be covering Neil Young songs along with a very impressive list of guests: Kim Thayil (Soundgarden, also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee), Chris Ballew (Casper Babypants), Bruce Fairweather (Mother Love Bone, Low Bar Ramblers), Mark Arm (Mudhoney), Kevin Whitworth (Love Battery), The Naked Giants, Shaina Shepherd (Bearaxe), Tomo Nakayama, and a bunch more.

Tickets are on sale now.

A SMASH Benefit Concert

Nov 24, Moore Theatre, $25–$49