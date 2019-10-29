  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Staged In Vein

ACT Theatre Tweaks Dracula for 2019

Steven Dietz’s new script focuses on Mina, the Count’s bride-to-be.

By Stefan Milne 10/29/2019 at 8:00am

Khanh Doan as Mina in ACT Theatre's Dracula

Image: Courtesy ACT Theatre / Chris Bennion

Aren’t the special effects in theater almost always a little silly? ACT Theatre’s new take on Brahm Stoker’s Dracula isn’t an exception. The lighting is chiaroscuric, and the Count’s voice echoes over the sound system throughout, and he appears early on as a floating, withered mask (like a thawed Ice King). At certain point the stage’s white back wall bleeds. But none of it much frightened  me. The problem in a horror play is that, even though the actors here perform admirably, unlike in a book or movie, I don’t get suspended in eerie cultural subconscious. I can see the human hand holding up that floating mask.

Maybe, unlike me, you’re some ideal theatergoer, giving yourself over to the thing completely and this is a nonissue. Or maybe this distance frees you up to look at our eerie cultural subconscious with a measure of remove.

You can hang all sorts interpretations on Dracula (try Marx: “Capital is dead labour, that, vampire-like, only lives by sucking living labour”) but its look at sex and predation is unavoidable. This new script from famed local playwright Steven Dietz is typically libidinal—among the play’s early moments is a talk about the heroine Mina’s puritanical desires—but Dietz tweaks the story’s gender roles.

Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako as Lucy and Brandon O'Neill as Dracula. 

Image: Courtesy ACT Theatre / Truman Buffett

The old arc goes like this: Dracula tries to bite Jonathan Harker, but doesn’t. Then some female vampires give it a go, but also don’t get Harker’s blood. Dracula bites Lucy. Lucy dies. Mina, Harker’s new wife, succumbs to Dracula and sucks some blood out of his chest. Some other stuff goes down. Then Van Helsing and another guy save Mina and kill the monster.

In ACT’s version Mina (Khanh Doan) shrugs off some of the standard damsel-in-undead-distress trappings. In his program note, Dietz writes that she becomes “both Dracula’s intended victim and Dracula’s foremost adversary.” That becomes clearest toward the end. If not a radical revision, it’s a fine shift, highlighting the novel’s discomfiting, contradictory, and subversive look at Victorian sex (the Count is at least blood bi-curious and women get to drink too) more than upending it. 

ACT has a blood drive on November 7 (blood’s been running low in Seattle). Seems like a fine opportunity to contemplate whether the horror schlock that accompany this Dracula onstage sucks some life from story or fortifies it. 

Dracula
Oct 18–Nov 17, ACT Theatre, $27–$87

Blood Drive at ACT
Nov 7, ACT Theatre, Free

Filed under
Halloween, Theater Review, Act Theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Korochka Tavern in Lake City Has Shuttered

10/28/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fun With Listicles

The Queen Anne Restaurants We're Into Right Now

10/28/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 28–31

10/28/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Handoffs

Lionhead's New Owners Are Putting Their Own Spin on the Capitol Hill Restaurant

10/25/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Maximalist Sandwiches and Hood Famous Cocktails

10/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 25–27

10/25/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Staged In Vein

ACT Theatre Tweaks Dracula for 2019

10/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 28–31

10/28/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 25–27

10/25/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Clean, Well-Lighted Places

Our Picks for Lit Crawl Seattle 2019

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

The Seahawks Dancers Have a Whole New Groove

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This November

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Snap Judgment

Does Seattle Need Its Own Dating App?

10/22/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Style & Shopping

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe