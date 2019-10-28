  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work October 28–31

A war-torn love story, a YouTube star's new cookbook, and a Halloween party at Linda's.

By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings 10/28/2019 at 8:00am

Mon, Oct 28
Electric Guest
Departing from its early 2010s indie roots, L.A.-based duo Electric Guest showcases its new electro-dance pop sound—think delicate piano and string riffs, breathy vocals and punchy baselines. Their third album, KIN, which came out earlier this month, features singles like “Dollar,” a critique of the wealth-fueled music industry. Showbox, $20 

Tue, Oct 29 (thru Nov 3)
Miss Saigon
The thirteenth longest-running show on Broadway follows a young Vietnamese orphan who falls in love with an American G.I., only to be separated by the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. For the next three years, she embarks on a perilous journey to find her long lost love. Here over 40 cast members bring musical hits such as “The Heat Is On in Saigon,” “Last Night of the World,” and “American Dream” to the stage. Paramount Theatre, $30–$140 

Wed, Oct 30
The Crimes of Macbeth: Witchcraft or Neuropsychology?
Shakespearians might attribute King Macbeth’s violent misdeeds to the occult. But neuroscientist Dr. Kaitlyn Casimo attempts to uncover the psychological and neurological manipulation and behind the Weird Sisters’ so-called witchcraft. Never realize that the Bard was dramatizing “risk assessment”? Casimo’s here to school you. Pacific Science Center, $5 

Thu, Oct 31
Andrew Rea: Book Tour with Babish
Food and film fanatics unite as YouTube food star Andrew Rea whips up another recipe on his online cooking show Binging with Babish. Known for recreating some of TV and film’s signature dishes (Ratatouille’s stewed vegetables, Mad Men’s beef Wellington, even Spongebob’s Krabby Patty), Rea unveils his new cookbook Thursday, along with a few unheard stories and answers to FAQ’s. Town Hall Seattle, $45

Thu, Oct 31
Linda's Tavern Halloween Party
Summer camp returns for the fall at Camp Linda’s—except this isn’t your beloved childhood sleepaway experience (read: there’s booze). On Halloween, the beloved bar becomes a “camp cantina,” with a funky dance party courtesy of DJ Paco and a haunted graveyard out on the patio. Costumes are encouraged, as this may be the last time you wear them. A good time is guaranteed, but surviving? Maybe not. Linda’s Tavern, Free

All Week (thru Nov 4)
Seattle Restaurant Week
It’s back: This week and next, over 165 Seattle restaurants are slinging special two- and three-course meals. Some staples on this year’s docket include Bastille, Bramling Cross, Dahlia Lounge, Sawyer—you get it, the list goes on and on. From vegan tropical paradise No Bones Beach Club to ultra-swanky Ascend, Seattle Restaurant Week gives diners the chance to try new places without breaking the bank. As for menu highlights, look for butternut squash soup from the Tin Table, handmade potato gnocchi at Steelhead Diner, and Cuoco's coconut cream pie. Deals are available Monday through Thursday only. Various locations, $20–$35

Town Hall, Showbox, Broadway, Shakespeare, Halloween, Linda's Tavern, Seattle Restaurant Week, Weekly Planner
