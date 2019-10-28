The Queen Anne Restaurants We're Into Right Now

Queen Anne Beerhall's long communal tables. Image: Courtesy Elizabeth Podlesnik

Atop Queen Anne (and more recently in the heart of the Amazon) awaits an organic cafe with, well, a bounty of fresh dishes: imaginative salads, hearty grain bowls, sandwiches, and a brunch that won’t quit. Truly, brunch is served all day, every day. Bounty Kitchen employs local faves, like Beecher’s Flagship cheddar cheese and Sea Wolf Bakery sourdough, and is well attuned to the many dietary restrictions du jour—making most things vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, gluten-free, or dairy-free.

Nearly seven decades of history, hospitality, and unstoppable views from atop Queen Anne Hill cemented Canlis’s icon status long ago. But third-generation owners Mark and Brian keep Canlis in league with the country’s fine dining vanguard. That’s thanks in no small part to chef Brady Williams, who incorporates more spare, Japanese influence into the menu (currently your choice of four courses, plus a round of fancy snacks). The wine program is best in class, with the James Beard medal to prove it.

Maximalism reigns in chef Maximillian Petty’s 24-seat dining room atop Queen Anne hill. Dishes like his crispy pig head candy bar reveal a chef able to master a multitude of moving parts. Petty’s combo of cerebral wit and skill is all over the menu—which just changed to a tasting menu­–only format on September 1, since he and wife Jennifer opened their more casual Eden Hill Provisions down the street.

One of Ethan Stowell’s OG restaurants, with its wood-wrapped interior atop Queen Anne, illustrates how the restaurateur became a household name in his hometown: clever pastas, Italian-meets-Northwest crudos, and an attentive staff that’s quick to refresh the crostini supply that comes with plush chicken liver mousse. In a restaurant this small, hospitality is a job for both front and back of house, and chef Nicole Matson’s love of vegan and pescatarian dining has proved a surprisingly inspired fit for a restaurant that finds beauty in simple, often vegetal ingredients.

As the name implies, this sweeping place is indeed a beer hall, all whopping 7,000 square feet of it. It rips a page out of ye olde Bavarian drinking playbook: long communal tables, soft Bavarian pretzels, wiener schnitzel, grilled sausages with sauerkraut, plus draft beer hailing from Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Don’t let the gorgeous filigreed decor or the crush of posturing singles or the fact that it’s open all day and half the night signal the place is less than serious foodwise—Toulouse’s vast menu of French Quarter classics is solid and its kitchen surprisingly consistent. Fish and shellfish, a madly popular brunch, and an even more popular happy hour are the headliners. Well, you know, and the gratuitous rum drinks.

Just two blocks down from the elegantly wallpapered mothership on Queen Anne Avenue, Maximillian Petty and his wife Jennifer have opened the more casual Eden Hill Provisions. Though the bistro serves way more than burgers, the road to this family-friendly spin-off was paved with the chef’s own take on a Big Mac. The Big Max is a specialty—plus two smaller burger offspring and some nearly-shoestring fries—but the overall menu definitely bears Petty’s creative stamp: faux chilaquiles made from cauliflower (a favorite at Eden Hill), kettle corn brussels sprouts, sea scallop lasagna. Jars of housemade items and other titular provisions (hot sauces, bacon, wine) are stocked in the market section by the entrance, and a side counter up front functions as a burger window of sorts.