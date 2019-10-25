Weekend What to Do October 25–27

Comedian Ian Bagg lands at Laughs Comedy Club this weekend. Image: Courtesy Ian Bagg

Fri, Oct 25

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon skated to a bronze at the Olympics in 2018, becoming the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the Winter Games. His new memoir, Beautiful on the Outside, examines all the Greyhound trips, triple axels, and tribulations it took to get there. University Temple United Methodist Church, $28

Fri, Oct 25

Stayin’ Alive at the Roller Disco

If you need the chance to bust out your bell-bottoms, the Southgate Roller Rink hosts its undead roller disco. Eight DJs provide soundtracks for two dance floors and the rink itself, along with the live saxophone stylings of Spencer Edgers. Southgate Roller Rink, $30

Oct 25 & 26

Ian Bagg

Even after working for Judd Apatow, Ian Bagg hasn’t made millions of dollars. But he has appeared on the Food Network, which is pretty close. He kissed a fish in Newfoundland, appeared across the late-night show circuit, and crossed the cultural divide of the Canadian-American border. Now he comes to the University District for a weekend of stand-up. Laughs Comedy Club, $20

Sat, Oct 26

Día De Los Muertos Party at Ascend

High above downtown Bellevue, Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi revives its Day of the Dead lounge party with a night of happy hour prices and cocktail specials like the Red October (tequila, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, red grapefruit salt) and the Bang a Rang, a purple concoction of whiskey mixed with beet and blackberry infusions and topped with a lemon meringue foam. A sugar skull makeup artist will be on hand, but best don your spookiest getup to have a chance at the costume contest; the first place winner will receive a dinner for two at Ascend as well as a beach cruiser bicycle. Seating can also be reserved for $150 to $175 each if you’re dying (ha!) for a guaranteed spot. Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi, $30–$175

Sun, Oct 27

Fauntleroy Fall Festival

This year’s iteration of the family-friendly neighborhood celebration is packed with competitive pie-eating, pony rides, and an inflatable obstacle course. Sponsored by the Fauntleroy Community Association, the festival is a DIY smorgasbord where you can decorate pumpkins or build salmon hats and birdhouses. 9131 California Avenue SW, Free

Sun, Oct 27

Lark’s Taste of Autumn Menu

Chef John Sundstrom pulls out all the stops for his two-week fall dinner lineup at Lark. Through October 31 and then again from November 3 through 7, the three-part meal celebrates the season with plates like roasted bone marrow and kurobuta pork chops. The first course sees that roasted bone marrow with raclette toast, a kale apple salad, or a tomato coriander soup. For the second course, fried squid makes an appearance, or perhaps a pork chop with grilled cabbage and marble potatoes, or cocoa pasta with smoked mushrooms. Dessert offers up a choice between apple tarte tatin, chai coffee cake, or grape red wine sorbet. Lark, $49