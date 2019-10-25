  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Maximalist Sandwiches and Hood Famous Cocktails

Your Friday dispatch from Seattle Met's food team.

By Allecia Vermillion 10/25/2019 at 8:30am

Cocktails, Philippine style, now happening in Chinatown–International District.

Image: Nam Le

Hood Famous by Night

Yesss. An evening menu—and booze—have finally arrived at the C–ID’s Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (which our November issue will tell you is already one of the best new restaurants of 2019). By night, look for snackier fare—balut, chicharron with spiced vinegar, adobo glazed cashews—and some bigger-plate specials like sisig and pork ribs later this year. Cocktails draw liberally from Philippine flavors like pandan and calamansi, and even gin from the archipelago.

Coming (Very) Soon: El Raiz

Ricardo Valdes, the guy behind the new El Xolo taco counter at Nacho Borracho, is also building out a full-on restaurant in Ballard that adapts traditional dishes of Mexico City with Pacific Northwest ingredients. Valdes will open El Raiz with his friend Kenny Villegas, maybe as soon as next week. Requeson pancakes? I’m here for this.  

Layers of Meat

Fans of roast pork belly with pepper jelly on toasted challah, or dates and jalapenos blanketed in sharp cheddar in griddled pain de mie would do well to check out the new Layers Sandwich Co. food truck. Per Eater Seattle, two alums of Lark and Bar Melusine have devised this maximalist lineup of salads and sandwiches.

A Phinney Starbucks Update

At last, an answer to the question that’s gripped the north end ever since that uber-prominent Starbucks closed in July. The space’s new occupant will be RidgeWood Bottle and Tap. As you might surmise from the name, it will be a taproom…and a bottle shop. PhinneyWood has more details on the 42-tap situation and the owners.

All About Anju

It’s a big week for Korean food on the Hill. Capitol Hill Seattle blog says a second Oma Bap is open in the new Hugo House building, and the owner of chirashi go-to Musashi’s will bring Soju Anju—dedicated to spicy, big-flavored Korean drinking snacks and yes, lots of soju—to 12th Avenue. Plans involve 1980s nostalgia, Korean style, and an opening date later this year.

Yikes, Merchant Cafe

Real estate juggernaut and oft­–inadvertent food news reporter Mark Stiles says the Pioneer Square building home to historic Merchant Cafe has a new owner—and a “rehab” in its future. To quote Scooby Doo by way of Felicity Huffman, ruh roh. 

Filed under
Nacho Borracho, Phinney Ridge, Pioneer Square, Starbucks, Merchants Cafe and Saloon, Hood Famous, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Handoffs

Lionhead's New Owners Are Putting Their Own Spin on the Capitol Hill Restaurant

8:45am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Maximalist Sandwiches and Hood Famous Cocktails

8:30am By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 25–27

8:00am By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Same Salumi, Different Day

It's a New Era at These Beloved Seattle Food Institutions

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Counter Points

Seattle's Walk-Up Windows and Counters Are Booming

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 25–27

8:00am By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Clean, Well-Lighted Places

Our Picks for Lit Crawl Seattle 2019

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

The Seahawks Dancers Have a Whole New Groove

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This November

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Toil and Trouble

Lindy West's The Witches Are Coming Grapples with the Tumultuous Present

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Big Chill

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Announces Its 2020 Lineup

10/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Snap Judgment

Does Seattle Need Its Own Dating App?

10/22/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Style & Shopping

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe