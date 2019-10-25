This Week in Restaurant News: Maximalist Sandwiches and Hood Famous Cocktails

Cocktails, Philippine style, now happening in Chinatown–International District. Image: Nam Le

Hood Famous by Night

Yesss. An evening menu—and booze—have finally arrived at the C–ID’s Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (which our November issue will tell you is already one of the best new restaurants of 2019). By night, look for snackier fare—balut, chicharron with spiced vinegar, adobo glazed cashews—and some bigger-plate specials like sisig and pork ribs later this year. Cocktails draw liberally from Philippine flavors like pandan and calamansi, and even gin from the archipelago.

Coming (Very) Soon: El Raiz

Ricardo Valdes, the guy behind the new El Xolo taco counter at Nacho Borracho, is also building out a full-on restaurant in Ballard that adapts traditional dishes of Mexico City with Pacific Northwest ingredients. Valdes will open El Raiz with his friend Kenny Villegas, maybe as soon as next week. Requeson pancakes? I’m here for this.

Layers of Meat

Fans of roast pork belly with pepper jelly on toasted challah, or dates and jalapenos blanketed in sharp cheddar in griddled pain de mie would do well to check out the new Layers Sandwich Co. food truck. Per Eater Seattle, two alums of Lark and Bar Melusine have devised this maximalist lineup of salads and sandwiches.

A Phinney Starbucks Update

At last, an answer to the question that’s gripped the north end ever since that uber-prominent Starbucks closed in July. The space’s new occupant will be RidgeWood Bottle and Tap. As you might surmise from the name, it will be a taproom…and a bottle shop. PhinneyWood has more details on the 42-tap situation and the owners.

All About Anju

It’s a big week for Korean food on the Hill. Capitol Hill Seattle blog says a second Oma Bap is open in the new Hugo House building, and the owner of chirashi go-to Musashi’s will bring Soju Anju—dedicated to spicy, big-flavored Korean drinking snacks and yes, lots of soju—to 12th Avenue. Plans involve 1980s nostalgia, Korean style, and an opening date later this year.

Yikes, Merchant Cafe

Real estate juggernaut and oft­–inadvertent food news reporter Mark Stiles says the Pioneer Square building home to historic Merchant Cafe has a new owner—and a “rehab” in its future. To quote Scooby Doo by way of Felicity Huffman, ruh roh.