Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

Pioneer Square is no stranger to a good boutique, in fact, the Seattle neighborhood has quite a few. These two shops are on our list of up-and-coming places to check out in the city.

An abundance of houseplants decorate shelves set against pristine white walls, while a modern circle-seat invites you to lounge around and take in the breezy atmosphere. This vintage homeware boutique is very clearly run by an interior designer. Perched on a little corner off of Washington Street, Taylor Richardson’s Fringe, open since July, holds a mixture of specially sourced jewelry, curated handwoven textiles, and unique art all expertly displayed in the airy Pioneer Square shop.

Candles come from a supplier in Los Angeles, while social media helps bring in some of her other more midcentury modern designs. Richardson says designers will reach out to her online, helping her curate relatively singular items. The store, she says, grew gradually from housing just a few select items to showcasing a fully stocked shop. Versatile? Yes. Cluttered? It would never.

A multipurpose space on First Avenue—part indie-driven design shop, part wine tasting room, part arts and event venue—Fruitsuper recently opened its doors, unveiling a trove of singular finds. Cofounder Sallyann Corn, one of the minds behind the design-slash-art-collective known as Join Design, brings in new products from independent designers and studios in the U.S. Handcrafted soap stands, ornate bookends, and bottle openers disguised as gilded oysters are just a few items you might see in this Pioneer Squre boutique.

Beyond shopping, folks can sip Foundry Vineyards wine in the cozy tasting room after they’ve browsed the shelves. Tasting room manager Anna Forge rotates between four reds and two whites for imbibers. The studio also hosts monthly events in the novel space. Upcoming happenings include a Modernist Pumpkin Carving Party (Oct 24); a jewelry trunk show with designs from Irene Wood of History and Industry (Nov 7); and come December there’s an exhibition featuring Seattle-based artist Michael Doyle (Dec 4). Sipping wine and shopping unique finds—there's no better way to spend a day.

