The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

When pulling items for our color-driven gift guide, certain shades yielded amazing finds (there seems to be a major orange trend afoot). Purple though? One store associate confided in hushed tones that they didn’t really have a lot, “because it’s kinda ugly.” Tell that to Husky fans. Or to the Purple Store, a shop dedicated, yes, to the color. Impeccable Met Market produce and some scraps of iridescent upholstery from Pacific Fabrics helped dress our sets. I planned to pull roses from my garden, but a thunderstorm ravaged all but one—which made the shot. To bring it all together, who better than photographer Tori Dickson. Her styling skills were the real gift.