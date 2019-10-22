Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

85 present-worthy and multi-hued books, gadgets, and gizmos.

By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson 10/22/2019 at 9:00am Published in the November 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Original in Orange

Fjallraven Kanken backpack in burnt orange ($80), Nordstrom. Raawii vase ($60), Hay burnt orange hourglass ($25), Prism. Urban City Coffee Sunset roast ($11), Fulcrum. Totem candles in terra-cotta ($16 and $20), Falcon teapot ($36), Goose Creek Mercantile. Pedestal in mustard ($65), orange bitters ($20), Fruitsuper. Herb and Lou’s “The Oliver” infused ice cubes ($13), Marc Jacobs crossbody bag in golden poppy ($295), Nordstrom. Uco Gear match container ($8), Wayward. The Ugly Duckling by Hans Christian Andersen ($23), Flora and Henri. Hay amber borosilicate mug ($25), Prism. Marimekko Keisarinkruunu blanket ($180), Lapuan Kankurit mohair blanket ($195), Pirkko.

Polished in Pink

Honey and Co. at Home by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich ($35), Book Larder. Crap Eyewear Ultra Jungle sunglasses in cotton candy ($79), Raawii bowl ($60), Hay pink enamel mugs ($15) and tray ($25), Blooms ($50), Lund Skittle water bottle ($39), Prism. Large French concession umbrella ($95), Certain Standard. W&P blush porter glass ($25), Sur La Table. Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage sneaker ($100), Nordstrom.

Green Scene

Pressed Juicery and Sugarfina “green juice” gummy bears ($14), Nordstrom. Print rack in forest/maple ($100), emerald deca vase ($38), Fruitsuper. Higher Etiquette by Lizzie Post ($19), Capers Home. Pesto: The Modern Mother Sauce by Leslie Lennox ($26), Book Larder. Poketo simple planner ($36), Prism. Skandinavisk candle in Fjord ($50), Stock and Pantry. Edamame sea salt chocolate bar ($8), Jcoco. Rains waterproof backpack ($110), Nordstrom. Moss pear candle ($7), Capers Home. Snake block ($16), Flora and Henri. Dan-Bi top-handle purse ($595), Bit-Na wallet in lime ($95), KacyYom. Mint bud vase ($36), Fruitsuper. SallyeAnder milk and mint bar soap ($10), Velouria. Cake stand, stylist’s own. Coal Headwear baseball hat ($28), Wayward.

Winter Whites

Beau Rush Ceramics platter ($75), Natasha Alphonse spouted vessel ($30), Goose Creek Mercantile. Steve Madden slingback pump in white croco ($130), Nordstrom. Areaware tall stacking planter ($85), Prism. Unicorn ornament ($18), head stem vase ($11), felted garland ($22), Capers Home. Dining In by Alison Roman ($30), Book Larder. Marble cheese paddle ($30), Sur La Table. Angela Damman decorative pillow ($375), Stock and Pantry. Swell 40-ounce water bottle ($55), Flora and Henri. Ilse Jacobsen rubber boot in atmosphere ($189), Pirkko. Polaroid Originals OneStep ($140), Wayward. Raawii white ceramic pitcher ($125), Prism. Zestt cotton teddy ($42), Capers Home. Beau Rush Cloud plate ($54), Goose Creek Mercantile. Monogram mugs ($12), Nordstrom.

Pure Purple

Lilac canvas tote ($36), Prism. Alpaca throw ($110), Capers Home. Men’s leather oxford shoes ($125), The Purple Store. Que 20-ounce water bottle ($25), Richer Poorer Smiles crew sock ($12), Wayward. Tucker and Tate puddle rain boot ($30), Nordstrom. Seventy-two percent Dark Origin truffle bar ($5), Seattle Chocolate. Komono Avery sunglasses in amethyst ($70), Prism. Epoca vase ($64), Fruitsuper. Do Preserve by various authors ($17), Book Larder.

Cool Blues

Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer, 16-ounce ($46), Nordstrom. Assorted tassel towels, set of three ($18), Le Creuset signature round Dutch oven, 5.5-quart, in indigo ($350), Le Creuset signature petite cocotte in indigo ($26), Sur La Table. Aquamarine candle holder ($50), Glassybaby. Elves felted wine cooler in blue fox ($98), Iittala Kastehelmi tumblers in light blue, set of two ($25), Pirkko. The Jewish Cookbook by Leah Koenig ($50), Salt and Time by Alissa Timoshkina ($35), Book Larder. Anywhere vase cover in cobalt, set of three ($38), Alma square tray ($46), thimble cups ($12), Fruitsuper. Poketo simple planner ($36), Hay soft ice blue enamel bowl ($30), Prism. Circue Colors nail polish in lapis lazuli ($16), Monk Oil skin potion ($28), Velouria. “Seattle” Oxford Pennant ($25), Wayward.

Store Directory

Book Larder 4252 Fremont Ave N, Fremont, 206-397-4271; booklarder.com
Capers Home 4525 California Ave SW, West Seattle, 206-932-0371; capershomeseattle.com
Certain Standard certainstandard.com
Flora and Henri 401 First Ave S, Pioneer Square, 206-749-9698; florahenri.com
Fruitsuper 524 First Ave S, Pioneer Square, 206-466-5378; fruitsuper.com
Glassybaby Various locations; glassybaby.com
Goose Creek Mercantile goosecreekmercantile.com
Jcoco jcocochocolate.com
KacyYom kacyyom.com
Nordstrom Various locations; nordstrom.com
Pirkko 1407 First Ave, Pike Place Market, 206-223-1112; pirkko.com
Prism 5208 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-402-4706; prismseattle.com
The Purple Store 92 Stewart St, Pike Place Market, 206-801-1599; thepurplestore.com
Seattle Chocolate 1180 Andover Park W, Southcenter, 877-427-7915; seattlechocolate.com
Stock and Pantry 313 E Pine St, Capitol Hill, 206-623-5555; stockandpantry.com
Sur La Table 84 Pine St, Pike Place Market, 206-448-2244; surlatable.com
Velouria 145 S King St, SoDo, 206-788-0330; shopvelouria.com
Wayward 204 Pine St, Downtown, 206-487-5992; waywardcollective.com

Credits

Styled by Jane Sherman with Tori Dickson
Style Assistant Courtney Cummings

