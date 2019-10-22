November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

From left to right, Tom Jones, Kathryn "Kitty" Hodges, Erin, Bus Avenger, Kate Starbird, and Laurie Jinkins. Image: Jane Sherman

Tom Jones

When the Times accidentally sent a news alert full of hipster-themed filler text, this local wrote a parody to the tune of “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Ugh, earworm.

Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges

For this Seattle centenarian who dove out of a plane from 10,000 feet—and possibly broke a world record—the sky’s literally the limit.

Erin, Bus Avenger

She made news (but declined to give her last name) for waving cars out of the bus-only lane downtown. Is she a hero, vehicle vigilante, or an aspiring traffic officer?

Kate Starbird

The former Seattle Storm pro baller and current UW professor examines the science of how lies spread through social media. Seriously. Check her Twitter.

Laurie Jinkins

For the first time in Washington history, the state’s speaker of the house will be a queer woman. This representative is quite representative indeed.