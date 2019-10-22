  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

Before you drop your vote in the mail by November 5, here's a quick look at your ballot.

By Rosin Saez 10/22/2019 at 9:00am Published in the November 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Jaime Archer

Long-Serving Incumbent vs. Young Underdog

Race to Watch: King County Council, District 2

Councilmember Larry Gossett first earned his seat in 1993, just three years after his challenger, Girmay Zahilay arrived in the United States as an Ethiopian refugee from Sudan with his parents. More than 25 years ago, Gossett ran on housing affordability, access to public transportation, and criminal justice reform—all things he still stands for today, as does his opponent. Zahilay, now 32 years old, also adds climate action to his top priorities. A lawyer and education advocate, he recognizes Gossett paved the way for leaders like himself. Nevertheless he sees a region that requires stronger solutions; “And part of the way that we do that is electing people into office who have new ideas, who are going to bring in new voices, who are going to create the energy and excitement around policy that brings in as many people as possible.”

Gossett has never received less than 80 percent of the general election vote and has a lengthy track record of community building. So despite Zahilay’s strong showing in August’s primary election—he won 56 percent of the vote to Gossett’s 37 percent—he says, “Anytime you’re up against an incumbent, you’re the underdog. And so we take nothing for granted.”

Incumbent Larry Gossett (left) and challenger Girmay Zahilay.

Image: Courtesy Larry Gossett, Courtesy Quinn Russell Brown

Also on the Ballot

What that measure means in 35 words or less.

Referendum 88: This year the state legislature approved Initiative 1000, which allows state institutions to consider—but not give preferential treatment because of—factors like ethnicity, sex, or age in government employment or public education.

Initiative 976: Tim Eyman, an anti-tax activist currently under investigation for allegedly laundering political contributions, proposes a $30 flat fee for car tabs, which would be a blow to transportation funding.

Open Seating

Parsing the primaries of all those city council races.

This year, all seven of the city’s district seats are up for grabs. In a time when Seattle grapples with titanic growth—of population, the tech industry, and homelessness—who will act as future leaders of our city? Three incumbents (in Districts 1, 3, and 5) are poised to reclaim their positions, according to primary results. Meanwhile, other council races remain close. But it’s not over till it’s…several days after November 5.

► 35% Voter turnout for August’s primary in King County. Seattle clocked in at about 43 percent, the highest showing in a non-even-year national election since 2011.

Image: shutterstock by weredragon

Primary Election Results

District 1

West Seattle, South Park

50% Lisa Herbold, longtime council aide turned first-term incumbent

32% Phillip Tavel, criminal defense attorney

The takeaway: This is the first time Tavel, a 2015 candidate, has made it this far in the race, but it looks to be an uphill climb against Herbold’s mountain of council experience.

District 2

Southeast Seattle, Georgetown

50% Tammy Morales, community organizer

23% Mark Solomon, security consultant

The takeaway: Solomon was born and raised in this district, specifically Beacon Hill, but Morales built her career, which began in policy-making as a legislative director in Texas, on advocating for communities such as Rainier Beach.

District 3

Central Seattle

37% Kshama Sawant, served on the council since 2014

22% Egan Orion, Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce head

The takeaway: Sawant, a Socialist Alternative party member, is one of the more progressive voices on the council—a strength or a vulnerability, depending who you ask. Still, it’ll take a lot for Orion to unseat this incumbent.

District 4

Northeast Seattle

40% Alex Pedersen, former city hall aide

23% Shaun Scott, advocacy journalist and labor organizer

The takeaway: Public housing, a green new deal—Scott, a Democratic Socialist who previously worked for U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal, has a message that tracks with the likes of Bernie Sanders. He’ll still need to overcome Pedersen’s 17-point lead.

District 5

North Seattle

45% Debora Juarez, took office in 2016

27% Ann Davison Sattler, attorney

The takeaway: Juarez, also an attorney, was the first Native American elected to Seattle City Council. Her more conservative challenger, Sattler, has made homelessness her most pressing issue.

District 6

Northwest Seattle

34% Dan Strauss, policy advisor

21% Heidi Wills, small business and nonprofit director

The takeaway: Sixteen years ago, Wills sat on the city council, but was ousted in an ethics scandal she says she’s since learned from. Strauss recently served as councilmember Sally Bagshaw’s senior advisor.

District 7

Pioneer Square to Magnolia

32% Andrew J. Lewis, lawyer at the city attorney’s office

25% Jim Pugel, former interim Seattle police chief

The takeaway: Both Lewis and Pugel have similar priorities, like addressing affordable housing and homelessness. Lewis has the slight edge for having more clarity in his plan.

Filed under
Car Tab Fees, Tim Eyman, Jim Pugel, Debora Juarez, Tammy Morales, Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Voting, King County Council, Larry Gossett, City Council Elections
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Same Salumi, Different Day

It's a New Era at These Beloved Seattle Food Institutions

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Counter Points

Seattle's Walk-Up Windows and Counters Are Booming

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Newcomers to Love

Hot New Seattle Restaurants to Check Out

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

The Chain Train

5 Chain Restaurants We Wholeheartedly Welcome to Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Cover Story

The Great Seattle Restaurant Rush of 2019

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Clean, Well-Lighted Places

Our Picks for Lit Crawl Seattle 2019

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

The Seahawks Dancers Have a Whole New Groove

9:00am By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This November

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Toil and Trouble

Lindy West's The Witches Are Coming Grapples with the Tumultuous Present

9:00am By Stefan Milne

The Big Chill

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Announces Its 2020 Lineup

10/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 21–24

10/21/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Snap Judgment

Does Seattle Need Its Own Dating App?

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Style & Shopping

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

9:00am By Jane Sherman

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

9:00am By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe