What to Do After Work October 21–24

Kubota Garden is known for its Insta-worthy nature views. Image: Courtesy Chas Redmond/Flickr

Mon, Oct 21

Steve Lacy

With his infectious falsetto, psychedelic riffs, and carefree rap breaks, Steve Lacy gives off serious Childish Gambino vibes. Formerly the guitarist of LA funk band the Internet, Lacy cleverly disguises soul-bearing confessions as feel-good jams. His album Apollo XXI draws from personal experiences, such as “Like Me,” in which Lacy anxiously ponders the effects of revealing his bisexuality to loved ones. The Showbox, $35

Oct 21 & 22

PNW Film Festival 2019

In its inaugural event, 2 Fingers Social hosts the two-night PNW Film Festival. Featuring amateur and pro filmmakers from around the Sound, the crowdfunded festival includes sci-fi, fantasy, action, and horror short films. They’ll fit in with the dive bar’s quirky vibe (they’ve been known to host everything from sci-fi brunches to a Shining-themed anniversary party). 2 Fingers Social, $10

Wed, Oct 23

Seattle Philharmonic Preview

To celebrate the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra’s 75th anniversary, piano selections accompany this preview of its upcoming concert, A Great Teacher Is a Great Artist. Artistic director Adam Stern reveals his muse: a string of 20th century pupils-turned-masters, including Gabriel Fauré, his student Maurice Ravel, and his pupil Ralph Vaughan Williams. Classical favorites include Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Appalachian Spring. Central Library, Free

Wed, Oct 23

University of Washington Farm to Table Dinner

For the sixth year, UW celebrates fall with a community meal plucked straight from the student-cultivated campus farm. The college’s head chef, Matthew Lasof, will prep a veggie-heavy buffet featuring green striped cushaw squash, ozette potatoes, and Washington apples baked into a crisp for dessert. Burke Gilman Brewing supplies the booze alongside local wines at the cash bar. A photo booth, indigenous crop display, movie shorts, and live Estonian folk music are in store, too. All are welcome at the annual event. Center for Urban Horticulture, $35

Wed, Oct 23

Alice B. Toklas Dinner and Ghost Tour

Hotel Sorrento hosts a three-course meal coupled with a tour of its reportedly haunted halls on Wednesday, then again on Friday. Dinner comes straight from the traditionally French Alice B. Toklas Cookbook: brussels sprouts smothered in mousseline sauce, boeuf bourguignon, and a dark chocolate mousse. Toklas, the hotel’s resident spiritual guest, spent her early life in Seattle and many have said they’ve seen her ghost hanging in the hotel, specifically near room 408. The gathering will take those brave enough to spots around the 110-year-old property where hauntings and other ghostly happenings have occurred—room 408 included. Hotel Sorrento, $119

Thu, Oct 24

Spirited Stone: Lessons from Kubota’s Garden

Hear ye, hear ye, foliage lovers. On Thursday, spoken words and narratives from local Seattle poets honor the legendary gardener Fujitaro Kubota. After transforming a Japanese prison camp into a lush garden in World War II, Kubota brought his vision to Seattle, where the 30-acre green space continues his legacy nearly a century later. Hugo House, Free