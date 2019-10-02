Aww Shucks…Elliott's Oyster New Year Is Back

Arguably the most Pacific Northwest event of the year, Elliott’s Oyster House’s 27th annual Oyster New Year is back on November 2 with more than 30 varieties of regional oysters, presented in the thick of Seattle's waterfront.

The biggest oyster party on the West Coast packs a giant tent with oyster growers from around the state. They staff a 150-foot oyster bar, shucking hefty Pacifics and ruffly Kumamotos straight into people’s chilly hands. Also in those chilly hands: Beer and wine from more than 60 local purveyors. A seafood buffet and live music round out the benefit for the Puget Sound Restoration Fund.

This event selling out of tickets is as inevitable as the slow melt of the various ice sculptures scattered around the bar, so get yours early. VIP tickets are $175 and general admission is $125.

Oyster New Year

Nov 2, Elliott’s Oyster House $125–$175