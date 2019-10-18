  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do October 18–20

Glass art, a hippie meet-up, and music inspired by Stephen King.

By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings 10/18/2019 at 8:00am

The Seattle Center Armory transforms into Turkfest this weekend.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Center / Saddleburn Media

Fri, Oct 18
Fused: A Festival of Glass
As a part of its weekend-long Refract event lineup, Pratt Fine Arts Center hosts a celebration of glass art from a dozen different studios and artists. Lummi glass artist Dan Friday, molten glass painter Etsuko Ichikawa, and Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary’s indigenous band Khu.éex’ perform. Pratt Fine Arts Center, $40

Sat, Oct 19
Original Music Inspired by Stephen King’s On Writing
The Bushwick Book Club presents original concerts inspired by books and literature. This weekend local musicians base their performances on Stephen King’s On Writing, a memoir that describes his origins as a writer and his return to the craft following a violent car accident. Hugo House, $10

Sat, Oct 19
Fall Feast with Pike Place Fish Market
The Pike Place Fish guys take a break from their usual salmon-throwing showmanship to host a five-course dinner at next-door Atrium Kitchen. Taho Kakutani and Ryan Yokoyama aim to highlight the season’s best shellfish and fin fish, bringing octopus in mole sauce; seared Alaskan scallops with wild mushrooms; and crudo hand rolls with chile- and shoyu-cured prawn tartare and uni. Each course will be paired with an uber local drink (read: from the Market), either alcoholic or not. Dinner begins at 7:30 sharp. Atrium Kitchen, $150

Sat, Oct 19
The Undercover Hippie Gathering
Offering tarot readings, a full massage menu, and a climbing wall, the Undercover Hippie Gathering is a one-day retreat combining mind and body workshops with a self-care marketplace. After attendees loosen up their muscles, they can test them out at a dance social jockeyed by DJ Epic Minor. The Collective, $50

Oct 19 & 20
RealSelf House of Modern Beauty Popup
RealSelf, an online forum where users share candid stories about cosmetic treatments or surgeries, will host a series of events IRL. This weekend, House of Modern Beauty delves into all things health via expert-stacked panels and complimentary medical spa procedures (micro-needling, muscle toning). Saturday’s talk includes a discussion on how technology influences the way people find support and information about breast cancer, plus how to be your own best advocate. Meanwhile Sunday touches on the growing nontoxic beauty movement with local skin care founders Kari Gran, K Banana’s Liz Kang Yates, Stephanie Kim of Moonlit Skincare, and Seattle Met’s own associate editor Rosin Saez. The Riveter Fremont, Free

Oct 19 & 20
Turkfest
Seattle Center Festál is in the midst of offering 24 free cultural festivals this year, and the program is turning its sights to the Mediterranean. In partnership with the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington, the Armory transforms into Turkfest, filled with quiz games, folk dancing, and wine tasting. Seattle Center, Free

