This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnut Debuts and Tacos in Interbay

Tacos that now grace the new cantina-styled menu at Batch 206. Image: Courtesy Batch 206 Distillery

It's Taco Time in Interbay

No, we're not referring to the fast-food chain but the new menu inside of Batch 206 Distillery's tasting room. Eric Rivera's temporary popup Addo 206 exited the counter earlier this month, but the boozy lounge already had a plan in place: Batch Bar Cantina. It's the latest of dining concepts to grace Batch 206—before Rivera, Oaky's Tex Mex and Windy City Pie kept imbibers well sated—and it's something of a revival. In the late '80s into the mid-'90s, Batch 206 founder Jeff Steichen created the Casa-U-Betcha taco club in Belltown. He, along with Casa-U-Betcha alum chef Lisa Esposito, will bring back some of its broadly, and occasionally quirky, Latin fare (we can get down with a housemade chorizo elote corn dog and we don't even know entirely what that means yet).

Fried Dough Things

Local doughnut baron Michael Klebeck, who cofounded Top Pot Doughnuts 17 years ago, has, per Eater Seattle, opened his latest fried dough venture Half and Half Doughnut Co. on Capitol Hill. And the menu looks so good I'm tempted to wake up very early to snag some: churro old fashioneds, pineapple fritters, doughnut holes topped with banana brittle. Savory selection include sous vide eggs and breakfast sandwiches. Coffee? Naturally.

What's Up, West Seattle?

Harry's Fine Foods welcomed its new location on Alki this week. The original, a stylish oasis on Capitol Hill far enough removed from the Pike/Pine hubbub that it feels uniquely intimate, now has a sibling. Meet Harry's Beach House. The name fits the restaurant's beach-facing digs, ditto the nautical decor like vintage sailboat paintings and subtle sea shell–esque light pendants. Expect a menu spiritually akin to Fine Foods (the Harry's Burger lives here, for one), with some experimentation by LA chef Wesley Barden.

Happy Birthday to You

Cookie haven Lowrider Baking Company is here to cure whatever birthday blues that ail you. After the success of this summer's cookie cake slices, owner Emily Allport will start selling whole versions in flavors like chocolate chip, cookies and cream, and birthday cake—think four layers of decadence perfect for any festive occasion. She's got more flavors up her sleeve, too, for November and December: pumpkin cream cheese, apple pie, and molasses cream. Come early November, all will be available for sale on Lowrider's relaunched website, which will sport a brand-new online catering store. The takeaway: Planning a birthday party or just ordering a dozen brown butter triple chocolate chunk cookies for an ordinary Tuesday will be even more of a breeze.

Finally, a Temple for Pastries

Pastry chef Christina Wood, whose bona fides include Cafe Besalu and Bakery Nouveau, once operated what we deemed an under-the-radar bakery operation. It wasn't long before all of Seattle seemed to catch on, regularly buying up all of her baked goods at weekly farmers markets and various popups. Soon tracking down her beautiful and equally tasty handmade pastries will only require heading to the baker's new shop in the Central District, where she'll team up with Broadcast Coffee on a bakery-roastery-cafe combo space to open in fall 2020, reports Eater Seattle.

Seattle Met Food & Drink News

The guide to Seattle's cat cafe scene that you never knew you needed (and you need this, trust us).

Haunted chocolate tour, murder mystery show, costumed bar crawl—see yourself to the best Halloween events in Seattle.

To the woods! It's mushroom foraging season.

The ever-popular combo of drinking and do-gooding returns in a new event, Drink the Change, which pairs cocktails with the stark realities of climate change. In a fun way.