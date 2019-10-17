  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Puppy Love

A Dating App for Dog Lovers Is a Real Actual Thing and It Launches This Month

When Wowzer goes live on October 23, romance with a fellow dog owner is just a swipe away.

By Nicole Pasia 10/17/2019 at 8:00am

This is some 101 Dalmatians level of meet-cute right here.

Image: Courtesy Wowzer and Dillon Johnson

When Seattle native Michi Suzuki walked into her future wife’s kitchen for the first time, she saw magnet on the fridge that read, “Love me, love my dog.” It was love at first sight. Years later, it inspired an app. 

Introducing Wowzer, a dating app where dogs become your wingman—or rather, wing-dog. It launches on October 23.

Wowzer is the answer, say Suzuki and her friend and business partner Stephanie Worley, for Seattle dog lovers who can’t seem to find their paw-fect fit (sorry, we had to). About four years ago, the duo originally planned to open a doggy day care but ultimately changed course: “We talked to so many of our friends and family members that were incredible catches, great dog owners, and they were still single,” says Suzuki, who realized their furry friends were a common dominator.

Seattle is the country’s most dog-friendly city of 2019, according to popular Seattle-based dog care company Rover. So a dog-focused app totally tracks.

Wowzer isn’t the first Seattle-based dating app (in fact, another launched last month), but it connects users through a shared interest—our fluffy friends—rather than profiles and geography alone. The app allows for “that instant kind of connection when you share something so important in your life with someone else,” says Suzuki, just like that fated moment in her wife’s kitchen. “[Someone who] values dogs as much as I do.” Plus, Suzuki contends, dogs make for an easy icebreaker and it’s a great way to get outdoors.

So how does it work? Wowzer pulls basic information from Facebook for a quick sign-up, where you can make a profile and tagline. You can make one for your dog, too, which Suzuki describes as the “secret sauce that everyone’s really excited about.” If you match with another dog lover, Wallace (Wowzer’s spokes-dog) will give you a heads-up that mutual tails are wagging.

“You could be the shiest person in the world,” Suzuki said, “and if you see a puppy or a dog, the shyness automatically goes away.”

While it goes live on the App Store on October 23, Suzuki and Worley are planning a launch party on November 3 at Optimism Brewing Company (basically dog-lover central anyway), with eats from the Marination food truck, cooking demos, games, and  prizes. And, yes, there will be dogs galore, including a few you can adopt.

Wowzer Launch Party
Nov 3, Optimism Brewing, Free

Filed under
Apps, Optimism Brewing Company, Dating, Dogs
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bottoms Up for Mother Earth

Drink the Change Brings Together Climate Action and Cocktails

10/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Cat-ffeine Fix

A Guide to Seattle's Cat Cafe Scene

10/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Noodle House Comebacks and Sushi Revivals

10/11/2019 By Annika Lindburg and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

SAM’s Flesh and Blood Is Radiantly Weird

9:25am By Stefan Milne

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lauded Locals

Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden Nab Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

10/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 11–13

10/11/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Puppy Love

A Dating App for Dog Lovers Is a Real Actual Thing and It Launches This Month

8:00am By Nicole Pasia

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe