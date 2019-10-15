  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Lauded Locals

Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden Nab Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

And for Dave that might actually mean something.

By Stefan Milne 10/15/2019 at 4:15pm

Dave Matthews at a concert in Rio last month.

Image: Shutterstock by Photocarioca

To me, the only valuable thing about awards—whether they're Grammys or Oscars or Nobels—is that they bring a bigger audience to deserving artists. They help us focus and explore. Undoubtedly, Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer opened him up to a new audience. That's why Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nods always feel superfluous. The audience that pays attention to them already knows, mostly, the names. They stake a claim in the history books for people that are already in them. This year, a couple more Seattle musicians got nominations—Dave Matthews Band (er, a sort of local group) and Soundgarden—amid a pretty impressive list: Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, MC5, the Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest. 

For Dave Matthews, this might actually mean something. No one is going to write Biggie or Houston or Judas Priest out of the musical history books. Likely Soundgarden is safe. Dave, though, is notable for his populism more than his music. So for him and his jam band—a crew so milquetoast that for the life of me I can't ever remember one of their songs, even though I've heard them many times over many years (strummy chords and a passable vocal?)—a win might stake him a legacy you can't wash away with a bong rip. Good luck, buddy. 

Filed under
Awards and Accolades, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Soundgarden, Dave Matthews
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Cat-ffeine Fix

A Guide to Seattle's Cat Cafe Scene

10/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Noodle House Comebacks and Sushi Revivals

10/11/2019 By Annika Lindburg and Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 11–13

10/11/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Market Move

Seattle’s Largest Night Market Is Back for Winter—with a New Indoor Venue

10/09/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Arts & Culture

Lauded Locals

Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden Nab Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

10/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 11–13

10/11/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Hear Here

3 Local Albums to Listen to This October

10/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Hear Here

Earshot Jazz Festival Is Stacked with Talent This Year

10/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe